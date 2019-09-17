The Lion King is Disney’s latest in a long line of live action remakes of their animated classics and this one is a success. It is a faithful and beautiful retelling of the beloved classic that is stunning to watch; the sheer artistry on display in this movie is breathtaking, from the first note of Circle of Life to Simba’s final roar. It may not be necessary or match the magic of the original, but it still tells a charming and enticing tale of betrayal and belonging. The songs are still catchy. The characters are still loveable. Scar is still a perfect villain. Timon and Pumbaa steal every scene they’re in, as they always did for me. Despite its shortcomings, this movie is a fantastic remake which pulls at the heartstrings and appeals to everyone’s nostalgia. It will put a smile on your face and make you fall in love with The Lion King all over again.

