Review: The Car – Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys’ new album The Car is a polished shimmy into their mature sound, cementing its place back on earth. The release comes four years since their last album Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino, an exposé of the truth behind the glamour of Hollywood, all centred on the moon. The cosmic concept album divided opinions as the band departed from the rich rock sound of AM. It seems that the new sound is here to stay for the foreseeable, The Car undoubtedly holding onto the polished indie lounge-crooner style, with a shift towards the cinematic grandeur provided by accompanying orchestral elements.

Although Alex Turner has always been savvy with his words, but The Car shows his writing at its sharpest – elusive and enigmatic as he explores lost loves, regrets and hesitancies in an emotional puzzle piece. Ever the contradiction, the album begins with “Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you” on ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. The album is dreamy and contemplative, almost serious, but Turner’s wit steers it away from being too serious. There are times when the lyrics get almost confessional, ironically emotional and personal, such as the anxious echoey bass on ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’.

It’s on ‘Sculptures of Anything Goes’ where Turner addresses the criticism of Tranquillity Base, questioning the band’s “bubble of relatability/ With your horrible new sound”. While AM certainly had a grip on the 2013 indie Tumblr scene and introduced a lot of new listeners to the Arctic Monkeys, it’s clear that the band are aiming to create art, not money, with their music. The Car is their seventh studio album – each of its predecessors have a different vibe or concept, and it is this continual evolution which keeps the band fresh. 36-year-old Turner isn’t going to still be singing about sketchy nights out in Sheffield, or the whirlwind of young love. Each album is a masterpiece in its own right, and if each one sounded the same, it would be hard to believe that the hype would still be around – staying relevant is a talent in itself. Their first album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not will always be a staple of British indie rock, but I think it’s worth learning to love the direction that the Arctic Monkeys are heading in, seamlessly demonstrated with The Car.

The Car by Arctic Monkeys is out now (released on 21st October 2022).