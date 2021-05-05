Review: The Irregulars

‘The Irregulars’ is Netflix’s new British crime drama starring McKell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield, and Darci Shaw. This cast is very appealing and are all very talented actors individually as well as when they work together. The plot follows a group of teenagers, named the Irregulars, living in the streets of London during the Victorian era. They work for John Watson to solve supernatural crimes while they search for Sherlock Holmes.

The first season consists of eight episodes, with each episode featuring a new supernatural crime as a dark power called the Rip emerges. It is up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world. The Irregulars are made up of sisters Beatrice and Jessica, as well as their friends Spike and Billy. The four of them are like a family, and then they come across Leopold, who keeps his own secrets from the group, but joins them to help fight these crimes.

Additionally, the series has more of a modern supernatural twist to the typical Sherlock Holmes mystery stories we all know, which I love about the show. The Baker Street Irregulars is ready-made spinoff material within the Arthur Conan Doyle Sherlock Holmes stories, which is the inspiration for the show. Sherlock does appear later in the series, but not as the hero or the brilliant mind we have come to know.

I found myself binge-watching the series with all eight episodes being released at once instead of waiting for a weekly episode like some series. I think the show is definitely aimed towards a young adult audience, but I would highly recommend ‘The Irregulars’, and I hope Netflix gives it a second season.