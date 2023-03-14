Reward and renewal 

I could talk about the impact of my last news piece, or even speculate about our incoming Vice-Chancellor- but I won’t. I want to use this space, and your time, to express my gratitude.

I was speaking to Matthew earlier this week, and the conversation got unexpectedly deep; it hit me just how far we had come as a team in such a short period of time, and just how soon we’ll have to handover our beloved paper- so next year’s team can make new mistakes, and learn even more.

I actually teared up as we thought this over.

Although it’s been immensely stressful at times, I wouldn’t give up the past year for anything. It has been a joy to work so closely with Matthew, Badriya and Louise, and to connect with the UEA community in a unique, and inspiring way. Our hard work has already been rewarded as we received four nominations from the Student Publication Association; we are in the running at the national awards for Emma (our Global Editor) and her fantastic contribution as a Concrete newbie, George’s wonderful magic mushroom piece, our Science Section (thanks again George), and of course ‘Best Publication’ as a whole. We’re all heading up to Glasgow at the end of the month to celebrate.

Providing we make it back alive, next issue- though you’ll still see my name in the Editor-in-Chief spot- we’ll be working jointly with the new team, and you’ll get a taste of their vision for the new year. I hope you welcome them in much the same way you welcomed a giddy, anxious Yorkshire lass with a lot to prove.