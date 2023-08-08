“Got any summer plans?”

The anticipated replies of road trips, to beach days, to spending time with family and friends is always met with smiles, but where does re-sit season fit into this?

With reassessment period on the horizon, overcoming academic anxiety is key to acing exams with the marks you deserve. Many students, including myself, suffer with the pressures of academic validation, and this can negatively effect students’ self-confidence and their approaches to university work. Therefore, this time of year can definitely be daunting, but on the other hand can present an opportunity to do yourself and your work-ethic justice.

The difference between a pass and fail of a module can tread a fine line, and especially when your mind is elsewhere; whether that is due to mental health struggles, family issues, or circumstances that just make it feel impossible to put the right investment of time and energy into academics.

Balancing university deadlines with the plethora of circumstances, that always seem to pop up at the most inconvenient time, can make it hard to not be able to complete assessments to the level that you had hoped for. The feelings that come along with this experience are valid and more common than it may seem.

After completing many assignments, and picking up tips from friends, here is some advice that can help you make the most out of resits:

Use your support network!

It is so important to communicate with the people that you care about at this time, to make sure you aren’t trying to tackle working by yourself. Having a support system, whether that be family or friends, can make all the difference in alleviating stress and helping to navigate assessment periods with ease.

One piece of advice that has stuck with me is “The most important thing is to recontextualise your anxiety as something motivating and pushing you forward, instead of holding you back.”

Making room for selfcare within your study routine makes the act of studying itself much more productive, and so sticking to your skincare routine, exercising, and going on friendship dates can go a long way for your mental health.

Visualise your success!

Starting with your end goal in mind can be a really useful way to backtrack and figure out the steps that can help you reach that target. There are resources on the SU website that are a great help for this period, which you can find at https://uea.su/advice-housing/studywell/resultssupport.

As daunting as it seems, reaching out to your seminar or module leader can be an amazing help- they want to see you at your best and succeed. They also have many resources and assessment guidance that can help you build a successful study routine.

By prioritising yourself, you will be rewarded with the results that you’ve earned, so try not to make your life harder than it needs to be. Use the people around you for support and go easy on yourself as you get through this stressful time.

Summer will be waiting for you on the other side, good luck!