Rooted to a spot.
Unable to leave.
Green with envy of the freedom,
For other un-tortured trees.
A root of the problem
Is something not to be leafed out.
In order to feel oak-ay,
Within an unfamiliar forest
You’ve got to branch out.
Trim back the bothersome,
Find pleasure in planting the positive
That flowers, that blooms;
When faced by a new room
Rustle up courage,
And as you please
Share your bark and leaves
With unfamiliar trees.
Give yourself a bark.
Use shared interests- such as sunlight- to spark
Streaming conversation that flows
As your roots finally stretch
And whispering winds grow.
Watch as your form shapes and moulds,
Water that small seed of drought
Into friendships that form
The more your tree branches out.
Home Venue Creative Writing Root of the Problem
Root of the Problem
Rooted to a spot.