Rooted to a spot.

Unable to leave.

Green with envy of the freedom,

For other un-tortured trees.

A root of the problem

Is something not to be leafed out.

In order to feel oak-ay,

Within an unfamiliar forest

You’ve got to branch out.

Trim back the bothersome,

Find pleasure in planting the positive

That flowers, that blooms;

When faced by a new room

Rustle up courage,

And as you please

Share your bark and leaves

With unfamiliar trees.

Give yourself a bark.

Use shared interests- such as sunlight- to spark

Streaming conversation that flows

As your roots finally stretch

And whispering winds grow.

Watch as your form shapes and moulds,

Water that small seed of drought

Into friendships that form

The more your tree branches out.

