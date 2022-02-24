Russia launches “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Breaking News, Main Stories, News

Russia launches “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine

Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” in Donbas, according to Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In a televised address, Putin said the “special military operation” is aimed at the “demilitarisation and denazification” of Ukraine. He also said Russia had no choice but to defend itself.

Ukrainian police say seven people are known to have died in Russian bombing on a military unit in Podilsk.

Following artillery fire, Russian military convoys have crossed into the Chernhihiv, Sumy, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine.

In Kyiv and Kharkiv, explosions and missile strikes have been reported shortly after 5am GMT in the morning.

Ukrainian military have stated that its Air Force is fighting off an air attack by Russia. Russia’s defence ministry has denied reports that five Russian planes and a helicopter have been shot down.

Ukraine’s foreign minister has tweeted that Putin has launched a “full-scale invasion”, saying: “This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

The European nations have condemned Russia’s actions. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated he was “appalled” and that Britain would “respond decisively”. US President Joe Biden has also condemned the attack.

Follow Concrete on Twitter to stay up to date

24/02/2022

About Author

Dolly Carter



Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 11

Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 26

You may also like

Photo: Dolly Carter
Hundreds attend Norwich City Hall protest against war in Ukraine
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Soldiers, sanctions, and a bid for stability: developments continue beyond the Ukrainian border
Image: Pixabay
16 dead in Russian plane crash

What do you think?

Calendar
February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on Concrete.Editor@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching