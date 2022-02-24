Russia launches “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine

Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” in Donbas, according to Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In a televised address, Putin said the “special military operation” is aimed at the “demilitarisation and denazification” of Ukraine. He also said Russia had no choice but to defend itself.

Ukrainian police say seven people are known to have died in Russian bombing on a military unit in Podilsk.

Following artillery fire, Russian military convoys have crossed into the Chernhihiv, Sumy, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine.

In Kyiv and Kharkiv, explosions and missile strikes have been reported shortly after 5am GMT in the morning.

Ukrainian military have stated that its Air Force is fighting off an air attack by Russia. Russia’s defence ministry has denied reports that five Russian planes and a helicopter have been shot down.

Ukraine’s foreign minister has tweeted that Putin has launched a “full-scale invasion”, saying: “This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

The European nations have condemned Russia’s actions. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated he was “appalled” and that Britain would “respond decisively”. US President Joe Biden has also condemned the attack.