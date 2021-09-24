Second arrest linked to murder of Sabina Nessa
Second arrest linked to murder of Sabina Nessa

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa after her body was found at the end of last week in London. A 40-year-old man had previously been arrested but was released pending further investigation, and police have identified a third man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident. 

A request for any information about the incident has been issued by the Metropolitan Police, and detectives are working closely alongside the local community and other authorities. DCS Trevor Lawrey said in a press conference that multiple lines of inquiry were being pursued in relation to the killing, but there is currently no evidence to link the murder of Sabina Nessa to any other incidents.  


It is believed that Nessa, a teacher, was making a short walk from her home to meet friends in a local pub when she was killed. She had worked in a local primary school for over a year and has been described by her sister as an inspiration on social media. Following the equally distressing murder of Sarah Everard earlier this year, questions are once again being asked about the security of women on the streets of London, however police have made it clear that as it stands, there is no single identifiable threat.

24/09/2021

