Serena Williams retires from tennis, but not before changing the sporting landscape

At the age of 41, Serena Williams has announced she is “evolving” away from the game of tennis. With her exit at the hands of Ajla Tomjanović at the US Open, it seems the door is closed on her playing career. Widely considered to be the greatest player the women’s game has ever seen, her career encompassed 23 major singles titles and finished with 319 weeks spent as world number one.

Williams’ story sometimes seems too good to be true. Growing up she played on the courts of Compton, with her equally talented sister Venus. Her father declared when Serena was nine, that she would one day win Wimbledon against her sister. At the time this was dismissed as a bombastic prediction from someone with little knowledge of the game. If anything, Richard Williams’ predictions were rather timid. Serena won Wimbledon seven times, beating Venus in the final on three occasions. Her statistics have her in a league of her own, she has winning records against Sharapova, Azarenka and Hingis. Players who would be considered greats in the era if not for Williams’ complete domination of them.

But Williams is not solely represented by what she has achieved on-court. She came back to play professional tennis after the birth of her daughter (she was eight weeks pregnant when she won the Australian Open). She suffered a pulmonary embolism during childbirth and still managed to reach the US Open and Wimbledon Finals on her return to the game. It’s this perseverance and determination to achieve that has been a hallmark of her career.

Tennis before Serena Williams and after Serena Williams are different games entirely. The post-Serena Era ushered in equal prize money for men and women at Wimbledon and Roland-Garros, greater TV coverage and bigger commercial deals. In America, she paved the way for a generation of African American women to take to the stage. Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend all credit Serena for inspiring them. Teenage sensation Coco Gauff has described Williams as her “idol”.

Before the Williams sisters took to the arenas at grand slams, tennis was largely seen as a stuffy, white and privileged game. Breaking down barriers was not easy for the Williams sisters, the family suffered racist abuse at the Indian Wells Tournament leading to a 14-year boycott of the event. Williams has been criticised for her hair, her outfits, her lifestyle and her on-court behaviour. The accusations are at times ridiculous but frequently crossed over into racist and sexist attacks. When male players broke racquets on the court they were heralded often as passionate and fanatical about winning. When Serena Williams questioned line calls or spoke loudly, she was often mischaracterized as aggressive and uncontrollable.

Tennis still has a way to go in breaking down stereotypes and opening up the game for all. But as the final light fades on her playing career, Serena Williams can look back and say she didn’t just open the doors but broke them down and became one of the greats whilst doing it.