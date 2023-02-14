Sexualization of Female Characters in the Gaming Industry

The sexualisation of female characters has been a topic of debate for a while, but the premise sits in the why?

Why are these characters so overly sexualised?

What makes the creators choose this?

Is this because of a male-dominated industry?

One where men are prompted to play more to satisfy a sexual fantasy about an animated character?

When first beginning the research into this article, I happened to google a list of female video game characters, just to see what came up. One of the first links led to a list that ranked the ‘Top 50 Sexiest Female Characters of All Time’- this was without any suggestion of a more erotic nature in the search.

It can be said that the gaming industry has improved in inclusivity in recent years, with a roughly 50/50 ratio between male and female gamers, according to Statista. However, the fix on the hyper-sexualisation of these characters remains popular.

The issue with this is the impact it can have on harmful stereotypes, it reinforces an idea that women are sexual objects to be desired, drawn with usually revealing clothes and unrealistic body standards. It can be argued they are there to be sexualised by players and promotes the idea that these characters are nothing more than the intimate pining of an outdated, problematic notion.

Such examples of these characters are Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, Chun Li from Street Fighter, and Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII- female characters who have been created in the intention of fighting but have been overtly sexualised without reason. It can be said that this is the marketability of video games, the use of these characters sells the games, but it’s the use of these tactics that become dangerous to gender stereotypes.

Getting back to my previous point on the unrealistic body standards these characters also promote, for any young gamers coming into the industry, it can change their view on what an adult women should look like. For any female-identifying gamers, who are perhaps in their young teens, and are already in a complicated times in their lives- these depictions of the ‘ideal’ female body in these games may cause a really damaging effect to their development.

In the opposite sense, for all young players, it may cast a detrimental and objectifying outlook on women. It creates the idea of sexualisation in their heads, and, in our evolving society, it is a step back from the progress of powerful female protagonists that have been seen in other forms of media.

However, classic overtly sexual female video game characters have been being adapted to our modern society, such as Lara Croft- who in more recent adaptations has been seen more covered rather than her outfits from the 1990s- which for one of the most ‘wanted’ video characters is an improvement.

Both female and male game characters are sexualised, with detailed abs, and intimate body parts being depicted as larger than the average person. All in all, it is a large problem that remains in the industry, and is one that needs to be acknowledged and addressed for us as a society to progress from.