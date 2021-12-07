She was hurt.
Worn out.
So tired of the voice that consumed her,
Dictated how she moved,
What she ate
And her relationships
the voice that told her
she wasn’t good enough
and could never compare
when she stepped on the scale
got the tape measure out.
She was embarrassed.
Ashamed.
Because she believed those words
And listened to the commands
Not of her own body but of the voice in her head
She wondered.
Dreamed.
Of what a healthy mind sounds
And feels like
Jealous of those who have freedom
Those days were gone
Along with them she went
– She is me
