She was hurt
Image: Unsplash
Creative Writing

She was hurt

She was hurt.

Worn out.

So tired of the voice that consumed her,

Dictated how she moved,

What she ate

And her relationships

the voice that told her

she wasn’t good enough

and could never compare

when she stepped on the scale

got the tape measure out.

She was embarrassed.

Ashamed.

Because she believed those words

And listened to the commands

Not of her own body but of the voice in her head

She wondered.

Dreamed.

Of what a healthy mind sounds

And feels like

Jealous of those who have freedom

Those days were gone

Along with them she went

– She is me

Like Concrete on Facebook to stay up to date

07/12/2021

About Author

Libby Gardiner



Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 11

Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 26

You may also like

Image: Unsplash
UEA Medical Centre urge students to continue regular Covid testing
Image: Unsplash
Pretending
Image: Unsplash
Remembering

What do you think?

Calendar
December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on Concrete.Editor@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching