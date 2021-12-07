She was hurt.

Worn out.

So tired of the voice that consumed her,

Dictated how she moved,

What she ate

And her relationships

the voice that told her

she wasn’t good enough

and could never compare

when she stepped on the scale

got the tape measure out.

She was embarrassed.

Ashamed.

Because she believed those words

And listened to the commands

Not of her own body but of the voice in her head

She wondered.

Dreamed.

Of what a healthy mind sounds

And feels like

Jealous of those who have freedom

Those days were gone

Along with them she went

– She is me