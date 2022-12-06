Sienna Norris In Conversation With UEA’s Drag Society 

Recently I came across the UEA Drag Society, after some major stalking, all I kept thinking was, why had I never heard of this society before? It’s relatively new, but I first assumed it was a society for drag artists only, but no – it’s for everyone to get together and celebrate drag. So, I got in touch with the society, and they kindly agreed to talk to me about their wonderful society.

I spoke to three committee members; President, Milo (he/they), Treasurer, Becca (she/they) and Josh (he/him) who is both the Equality and Diversity Officer as well as the Secretary. I wanted to do this interview to educate people on what drag is: art.

My first question for the trio was what their aims are with the society. Essentially the Drag Society is a place where Milo, Becca and Josh want to change people’s perception on drag and break the stigma surrounding it. The committee want to enjoy themselves and bring others like them together to join in on that fun. At the moment, they are trying to plan a drag show to put on in the bar, which immediately excited me, but for now, they get together every Thursday evening to watch Drag Race UK on campus.

Milo and Josh are both drag kings, and whilst Becca isn’t, she pointed out that “It’s such a fun thing to just sit and watch drag with other people, just to be an onlooker is mesmerising”. This society is open to everyone, you don’t have to be a drag performer, or even queer, it’s a place that brings like-minded people together, as a society should.

I wanted to find out about Milo and Josh’s drag personas. Milo first began watching Drag Race in 2016 when he came out as gay, which eventually led to him attending drag shows and is now a key artist in Norwich – “I’m the Duke, the Clown Prince of Norwich. I’m dressed as a clown most of the time, quite camp and colourful. I try and make everything non-binary because it’s more about the energy you bring.” Josh on the other hand is called Blue Monday and describes his persona as, “quite masculine, the opposite of Milo. But the makeup I wear is very inspired by the eighties and the new romantic scene, it’s also quite burlesque-like!”

There’s a very common misconception that when doing drag, you supposedly dress up as the complete opposite of yourself, I asked Milo and Josh how they navigated that and why that perception of drag artists exists. Josh pointed out that, “it’s a misogyny thing. They don’t even allow drag kings on drag race” to which Milo added, “because of drag race, most of the artists people know are queens, and media is such a big influence too – if you open yourself up to your local drag community you’ll definitely be surprised. People tend to watch drag because they want to see these tall, sparkly women. While that’s amazing, it takes equally as much effort with kings.” They both had similar experiences wherein they realised that in Norwich, nobody cares if you’re a king or queen, the drag community will love you regardless; thus, The Duke and Blue Monday were born.

I was quite surprised when I found out how different their support systems were, while Milo’s parents “have a running joke that every year I come out as something else […] they’re so supportive and have actually helped me write songs for shows, and wear The Duke t-shirts,” Josh has only a small bubble of support. His boyfriend is also a drag artist, he originally got Josh into drag, but his dad is the only one that really knows, “I don’t know if he completely understands but he always asks me how my shows go and is supportive. I haven’t told other family members because they wouldn’t get it.” Still, in this society, hatred exists, but Milo wisely said, “people who can’t express themselves get angry that we do.”

To conclude, I asked the trio how they would personally define drag and the general response I was given was that it’s an escape, whether that’s merely watching drag or performing, which is what their society encourages: a community of any kind of drag lovers.