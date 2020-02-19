Sigma’s Cam Edwards and Joe Lenzie first met at the University of Leeds, a product of the University’s Drum and Bass Nights, the duo set to bring their music back to University culture at the Nick Rayn’s LCR on the 12th of March. Since their chart-topping breakthrough in 2014, Sigma have been one of the most significant drum and bass acts to emerge from the UK. Their platinum hit “Nobody to Love” propelled them to number one, momentum that they’ve carried throughout the latter half of the decade, nominated for the prestigious “Best Bass DJ” at the worldwide ‘DJ Awards’ three years in row between 2015 – 2017. Their debut album ‘Life’ was certified Gold, the duo collaborating with an eclectic list of British artists; including Paloma Faith, Labyrinth and Rita Ora.

Presently, the drum and bass world are itching for the teams highly anticipated second album, a series of recent singles and the announcement of a nationwide tour offering fans some relief. The very nature of the event is innovative, part of their nationwide ‘Untoutable tour,’ a collaboration with native and Yoti that aims to crack back at ticket touting. Native and Yoti’s unique method of ticket sales opposes the possibility of overpriced resales, Sigma trailblazing this fresh gig-going experience. Their app aims to help ‘students experience more secure and affordable events’ by embedding your name and photo into the tickets QR code, making it totally unique and personal. The gig runs from 22:30 to 3:00 and is limited to ages 18+, the all-night gig showcasing two of the biggest names in contemporary drum and bass, live in Norwich.