I recently wrote an open letter to both The University and the Students Union asking them to speak up on the issues of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement (in light of the recent event particularly George Floyd and Belly Mujinga). In the letter I said, “to be silent is to be compliant and that is no longer acceptable” and this goes for every single person. By remaining silent or neutral on these issues you are actively aiding the oppressor and allowing the system of racial discrimination and bias to stand. I want to take some time to explain why silence is no longer an option and how you can be an ally. It’s not enough to be not racist, you must be anti-racist.

Let me be very clear here: I am not saying that all of those who are in a position of power are inherently evil, corrupt, or even racist. However, what a lot of them are is comfortable with the status quo. They do not see a need for the system to change as ultimately this system was built to benefit them. By staying silent you are also saying that you are happy with this system that puts every black person that you know at a disadvantage.

Next time you are able, look in your lecture hall, workplace, seminar, around campus and around Norwich in general. See just how many Black people there are. Often there will be very few Black people, and sometimes maybe even none. In spaces like these a lot of black people will feel uncomfortable to speak up about the issues and discrimination they are facing every day. They will feel even less likely to speak up and continue to suffer if they believe that those around them do not care about these issues. If you are silent on these issues, how are we supposed to know that you care?

An analogy I have come up with to try and explain this is as follows:

Imagine the current system of oppression as a lake with a river flowing into that lake. The River represents every racist comment, every bit of discrimination and racial bias that continues to feed into the system (the lake) ensuring it will never run dry. Now imagine each individual voice speaking out against racism as a single pebble, even if every black person in the world came together and speak out, we are still a minority. All those pebbles may disrupt the stream (as we have seen recently) but ultimately is still flowing into the lake. When more non-Black people speak up more can be done. The more pebbles in the river the more disruption until eventually it reaches a point where the water can no longer flow into the lake, and overtime the lake dry up and in its place something new: a new system built on equality for all can be built in its place.

Now I’m sure that my analogy wasn’t the most scientifically sound (please scientists don’t start ripping into me) but I hope it demonstrates that by staying silent you are feeding into the system which oppresses black people.

I’m sure most, if not all of us have seen numerous news stories, resources and probably countless Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter etc. posts surrounding recent events and black issues as whole. Now I understand not everybody has, or is active on social media, but if even the Amish community who mostly refrain from using technology are informed and speaking out on the issues of racism against the black community, then honestly what is your excuse? I understand that people have jobs, exams, and other commitments, and I always said that you should put your mental and personal health first especially in times like these.

However for those of you who say “I’m not racist” and are using these as excuses not speak out, have you read a book recently? Have you watched something? Have you listened to music while commuting or going for a walk? Have you posted something on social media, whether it be retweeting a funny tweet, sharing a selfie or commenting on someone’s post? If so, why didn’t you use that time to educate yourself or speak out? (And if you truly have not had any time at all then I thank you for using your first free moment to read this article and I hope it is insightful).

In this country most of us are privileged with the ability to be able to educate ourselves on these matters as well as use whatever platform we have been given to speak out. Whether it be a business, a Twitter account with 10 followers or just the ability to speak to your family/friends. So, with all that being said, if still you choose not to say anything than your silence speaks volumes. It says that you are choosing to be ignorant towards racism and the suffering of the Black community, and to me that in itself is a form of racism.

White Privilege is defined as “the inherent advantages possessed by a white person on the basis of their race in a society characterised by racial inequality and injustice”. White privilege is not to say you haven’t had a hard life, but it is to say your race has not been contributing factor to the struggles you may have experienced. Understanding the inherit privilege that you have is the first step to being anti-racist and an effective ally. Even those of who are not white have privileges – for instance one of mine would be the name that I go by is a very white sounding name which can definitely benefit me if I use it on a CV for instance.

In “Guidelines for Being Strong White Allies” by Paul Kivel, he provides a list of requests that people of colour have consistently given in answer to what they need from white allies. This includes but is not limited to: Respecting us, Listening to us, Standing by our side, Not assuming you know what’s best us, Understanding, Teaching your children about racism, Speaking up and Putting your body on the line. These are just some of the ways that you can actively help us every day, I would encourage you all to educate yourselves further on how to become an effective ally. Ultimately it isn’t my job as a black person to teach you, but it is your responsibility to learn. That being said I am happy to educate those people who are truly willing to learn with what I know to an extent.

Even now as we are over a week removed from the death of George (and months from the death of Belly), silence is still not acceptable. For a lot of us our social media and news may be beginning to return to a level of normalcy but the struggle of black people continues daily. Speaking up will not look the same yesterday as it does today or as it will tomorrow, a lot has been going on recently on social media, but even as this dies down it’s still responsibility of people, particularly white allies, to speak up whenever they see injustice occurring. This may be something like noticing a lecturer picking on black students (something which I know has happened) and reporting it, or calling out security when they are singling out black students, something which I have directly been a victim of. Whatever the situation is, make sure you speak up.

I hope through this article I have been able to effectively communicate to you why silence is no longer acceptable. If anybody has any more questions or comments, I would invite them to contact me directly.