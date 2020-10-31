Sir Sean Connery dies aged 90

Sir Sean Connery has died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 90.

The Scottish actor, whose career spanned decades, was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, appearing in seven of the movies and being the first to bring the role to the big screen.

Connery was born 25 August 1930 in the Fountainbridge area of Edinburgh, and through determination and hard work, became an icon of the film industry, winning several BAFTAs, Golden Globes and an Academy Award for his role in The Untouchables.

Sean Connery was awarded his knighthood at Holyrood Palace by the Queen in 2000.

Not just an acting legend, Connery was a proud and patriotic Scot, saying: “I am a Scotsman. I was a Scotsman and I will always be one.” He was a strong advocate for Scottish Independence.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, said: “I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.”

Connery leaves behind a legacy and a body of work that any actor would be proud of. He will be remembered as a global legend, and a true inspiration.

1930 – 2020