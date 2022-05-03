Sober students, stigma and societies

I don’t think it is too much of a stretch to say that in the traditional British lexicon, the words ‘student’ and ‘drinking’ are all but synonymous. Getting wasted on a variety of alcoholic beverages, in conjunction with stress-inducing all-nighters, and ceaseless financial worries are surely quintessential features of typical student life. There is an image of young people metaphorically drunk on their newfound freedom and independence, choosing to celebrate by getting drunk regularly at the SU bar.

I certainly can’t speak for all non-drinkers on campus: while some abstain for health, religious, or financial purposes, my own excuse is far more banal- I don’t like the taste. Plus, there’s the fact I’ve never properly given alcohol a good go, aside from a handful of taste tests. As a result, I’ve never once been drunk in my 21 years on this planet.

I still feel like I can contribute from my own experience of the sober student lifestyle. Most of the time, it’s not really a major difference (picture substituting alcohol with soft drinks 99% of the time and that’s pretty spot on), though that doesn’t seem to represent the full picture.

When it comes to typically booze-heavy activities- like clubbing and nights out, including pub crawl and other social events- the truth is, if the music is good and I like the people I’m with, I’m still able to enjoy myself quite a lot (sometimes I tell my friends that I can “get drunk off the atmosphere”). I don’t tend to have the same level of stamina as my drinking friends, unsurprisingly, but aside from leaving a bit early on occasion some of my best memories and experiences at university have been whilst on nights out. If anyone reading enjoys clubbing but wants to cut back on drinking then let me assure you, it can still be a good old time.

Though speaking from my own experience, I’ve never felt pressured to partake in drinking, I would like to see more non-drinking events at societies in the future, especially with societies that do more sporadic events throughout the year. There have been non-drinking events throughout the year in the groups I’m part of that I have greatly appreciated: trips off campus, coffee mornings, speakers, and other activities that just don’t make me feel excluded because I choose not to drink, which is fantastic- although obviously I can only speak for the societies I am part of, and I feel a particular mention is in order for UEA Fencing, who are simply phenomenal at making people feel included, no matter what.

Moreover, there are some obvious benefits from sobriety. Drinking tends to be expensive, so it sounds like I am saving a fair bit of cash, whilst also getting to avoid all the wonderful effects of drinking, like crippling hangovers or vomiting in a bin in the early hours. Although I am obviously talking from a limited perspective, I don’t see a reason for me to start drinking at any point in the near future- I just don’t feel like I’m missing out on much (no disrespect to you drinkers out there).

I don’t think there’s ever going to be a single ‘sober student experience’. It is far too broad a trait to be able to distinguish, aside from a shared handful of experiences. Though, if you like what you’ve read, the sober student community is welcoming- so why not give it a try?