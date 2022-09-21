Sporting Dreams? It’s Never Too Late!

As the new academic year begins, and we welcome a new cohort of students to UEA it’s important to emphasise how many opportunities are available. Now you’ll be certain to hear all about the various societies and clubs that are on offer here in Norwich, but I want to make a special shout out.

I am going into my third year here, but I am yet to join a sports club. This year will be different though. Maybe I’m experiencing a fear of missing out, scrambling at every chance to tick off my list of things I’ve done here. Why am I sharing this? Well, I want anyone who is new to the Uni, or is in the same position as me to know that it is never too late to get involved and fulfil your sporting dreams.

There are hundreds of examples of sporting icons who got started late, Take for example Arsenal star Ian Wright. Wright was playing Sunday league football until he finally signed professional terms with Crystal Palace in 1985, just three months before he turned 22 (as someone who has just turned 22 does this mean I still have a chance?) and went on to have an incredible career. Wright won a Premier League, an FA Cup, the League Cup and a European Cup Winners’ Cup with Arsenal, whilst scoring a total of 239 league goals in his career.

Another example of a late starter is legendary boxer Rocky Marciano, who didn’t have his first professional fight until he was 25, yet went on to have a professional record of 49-0-0 (with 43 knockouts) and defended his heavyweight title 6 times after winning it. Marciano had a series of amateur fights whilst he was in the army, but by no means was he a child prodigy. Who knows, maybe if you went along to UEA Boxing you could become the next real life Rocky.

What I’m trying to get at here is that you may be new to university, or you may not have ventured in the UEA sports club world, but no matter your age it’s never too late to take part! By no means am I saying you’ll become a Premier League top scorer or heavyweight champion of the world, but you may just meet some friends for life, have a great time, get fitter and learn some new skills all at the same time. These are certainly my hopes going into the new year, and I hope you can join me!