Sports successful summer against climate change 

After the UN created a new framework for sporting bodies to adhere to, this summer sports fans took over 1.7 million actions at sporting events to reduce the impact sports has on climate change.

At COP26, sporting bodies agreed to undertake systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility, reduce overall climate impact, educate for climate action, promote sustainable and responsible consumption and advocate for climate action through communication. This agreement has led to a successful summer of ‘green’ sport.

1.25 million actions involved fans using reusable bottles and cups, with 65% of fans attending golf tournament ‘The Open’ bringing their own reusable bottle, whilst 100% of fans at Rugby League’s Magic Weekend used biodegradable cups instead of single-use plastic cups.

420,000 actions were from fans who took ‘greener’ modes of transport to events, such as public transport, cycling and walking. With 70% of football’s emissions being a result of spectator travel, this is a key area to tackle. Around 69,000 actions were a result of fans opting to eat meat-free meals. This summer follows in the footsteps from Sky’s ‘Game Zero,’ the first elite level football game to achieve net zero carbon status.

David Goldblatt, journalist and author of ‘Playing Against the Clock’, reported sport generates more transport than most sectors and creates approximately between 0.6-0.8% of the world’s carbon emissions.

There are incentives as well for those within sport to function as experts are already predicting that by 2050 one in four English football grounds will face flooding every year. Golf, which is one of the biggest contributors to climate change within sport, faces one in three UK courses becoming affected by rising sea levels. In addition, out of the 19 countries that have hosted the Winter Olympics, only ten will still be able to do so by 2050.

Meanwhile, sport in Australia could face an uncertain future as venues in Adelaide and Perth are projected to have a 60% increase in days with temperatures above 40-degrees over the coming decade, resulting in sports like rugby being virtually unplayable.

However, this latest shift in the attitude of fans is a good starting point. In many ways fans are against seeing their norm change but starting out with simple changes which do not hinder the match-going experience, such as reusable bottles, might just be the start of a trend that keeps growing and makes sport ‘green.’