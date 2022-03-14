Squatters occupy Russian oligarch’s London mansion

A London property owned by one of the sanctioned Russian oligarchs has been occupied by protesters.

Five protesters entered the building in the early hours of this morning, flying Ukrainian flags from the balcony and claiming that the property had been ‘liberated’. In a letter released online, the group describe themselves as “anarchists” who are demonstrating “solidarity with the people of Ukraine, but also the people of Russia who never agreed to this madness”. The letter proceeds to tell President Putin “go f**k yourself” and also criticises the complacency of politicians in the UK, referring to them as “Putin’s minions”. The letter also states “You occupy Ukraine, we occupy you”.

The house in Belgrave Square is believed to be owned by Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, through a shell company based in the UK. Police were called to the address at around 1:00am, and have remained at the site since. Online reports suggest that riot police have entered the building and are attempting to remove the protesters, but the letter makes clear that the group has no intention to cooperate with law enforcement.