Staff confirm future UEA exams to be held online
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Following the disruption to teaching as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic,  a member of the Arts and Humanities faculty has confirmed that the majority of future exams will be online based. An email sent to an individual student states “exams in the spring will be 24 hour take-home exams” but also identifies “we will be requiring students to use footnotes and bibliographies”. This is a new addition to the online examination protocol, as historically this was not necessary. 

Only “courses with very specific requirements” will continue to offer in-person examinations in the new year. More information is expected to be shared with students in due course by their module organisers, however this is likely to be welcome news for much of the student body, who have not faced formal in-person exams since before the pandemic.

07/12/2021

Emily Kelly



