“Staggering jump” in nursing vacancies should be “wake up call” to the NHS new study suggests

New figures from the Nuffield Trust see record numbers of nurses leaving the NHS in a new analysis for the BBC. It shows that more than 40,000 registered nurses have left the profession in the past year. Health bosses will inevitably be concerned with no quick fix on the horizon. Dr Billy Palmer of the Nuffield Trust – a UK health research charity – commented that the “staggering jump” in vacancies should be an “urgent wake-up call”, with many sighting health concerns and work-life balance as their primary reason for leaving.

The government’s target is to increase the number of NHS nurses in England by 50,000 by the end of the parliament. A spokesperson from the Department of Health and Social Care claimed in response to the report, “we are already halfway to meeting this, and a plan is being published soon to set out how recruitment will be improved over the coming years”. But with an estimated 40,000 vacancies, the Trust continues to question the legitimacy of how this is being measured. Data from the study suggests that this is not unique to England, with a similar trend seen across the whole of the UK.

Amanda Turpie from Leeds told the study she left her job as a children’s cancer nurse after 20 years due to the “ever-increasing pressures of the job”. Her work-life balance was “no longer sustainable”. She would often have to work “beyond the end of her shift” and found it “hard to switch off after such an emotionally taxing day”. She also stressed that she wasn’t “the only one that feels this way” and that many NHS staff feel unhappy and underappreciated at work.

The current cost-of-living crisis will inevitably be a fundamental factor for many, with real-terms pay cuts of the past decade being stretched even further due to rising inflation. Miriam Deakin of NHS Providers told a recent Whitehall press conference, “Nurses can often earn more working in retail, and this could partly explain why one in ten nursing posts are currently vacant – the hours often required and the real-terms pay cuts just don’t add up to a sustainable career package”.

A further survey by Nuffield Trust looked at the reasons why so many staff are leaving. In 2022, just 43% of leavers did so due to retirement. The remainder could mainly be accounted for by personal circumstances, too much pressure, workplace culture, and immigrant workers leaving the UK after Brexit. The dramatic rise in vacancies continues to have a significant impact on the quality of services, with huge backlogs in treatments and aftercare. This – alongside increases in flu vulnerability due to low immunity rates from the pandemic lockdowns – will inevitably result in the public health service facing yet another harsh winter of uncertainty and extra pressures.