A post-graduate student who the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) called “the most prolific rapist in British legal history” has been jailed for life. Reynhard Sinaga, 36, has been convicted for offences against 48 men. He was found guilty of luring men from outside clubs in Manchester to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them. Police believe Mr Sinaga may have had more than 190 victims. The judge ruled his life sentence should include a minimum of 30 years in jail. Many of the victims, who were mainly heterosexual, had little to no memory of the assaults, which he filmed on his mobile phone.

Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “Reynhard Sinaga is a depraved individual, who targeted potentially vulnerable men that he had spotted walking on their own after a night out.

“He would strike up a conversation with them before leading them back to his flat under a false premise and drugging them before subjecting them to sickening abuse, all the while recording the attacks as they took place.”

Judge Suzanne Goddard QC described him as an “evil serial sexual predator” who preyed on young vulnerable men. “One of your victims described you as a monster. The scale and enormity of your offending confirms this as an accurate description,” Ms Goddard said.

Sinaga was already serving life with a minimum term of 20 years for offences he was convicted of in two earlier trails. Across four trails, he was found guilty of 136 counts of rape, eight counts of attempted rape, 14 counts of sexual assault, and one count of assault by penetration, against a total of 48 victims.

Sinaga, who was studying for a PhD at the University of Leeds, carried out his attacks over several years. He was caught in June 2017 when one victim regained consciousness while being assaulted, fought him off and went to the police with his phone. Going through his phone, the police found he had filmed that assault, along with others, accumulating to hundreds of hours of footage.

The discovery led to the launch of the largest rape inquiry in British history. Investigators traced dozens of victims from the videos using clues found in Sinaga’s Manchester flat, such as stolen phones, ID cards and watches. Traces of GHB, which can be used to spike drinks, were found in his flat.

If you want to make a report to relating to Reynhard Sinaga, police have asked you contact: 0800 092 0410 (calls made from within the UK) / 0207158 0124 (international calls).

Reports relating to Reyhard Sinaga can also be made online via the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/06GMP19V24-PO2