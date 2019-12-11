Police officers were called to Bluebell Road at approximately 3am today after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed.

The victim has sustained serious injuries and is currently in Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. The man is thought to be in his twenties and is a student at UEA. A friend of the victim said he is in a stable condition, although unconscious at present. Police have launched an investigation into the stabbing.

Photo: Concrete/ Roo Pitt

Three people have been arrested in connection with the assault. Police are questioning one male and one female at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre. Another male has been taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre.

Part of Bluebell Road by The Avenues and the adjacent pathway and cycle lane that run alongside university accommodation have been cordoned off. Vehicles using the road have been reduced to a single lane of traffic. There is a single police officer on the scene.

Photo: Concrete/ Chris Matthews

A UEA spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning on Bluebell Road near to one of the entrances to our campus – these kinds of incidents near or on our campus are very rare. This is an ongoing criminal investigation so it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this stage.”

Uea(su) are planning to ramp up security searches on entry to Sportsnight on Wednesday owing to the assault.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD number 34 of 11 December 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.