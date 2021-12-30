Students sign petition asking UEA to reinstate last year’s safety net policy for final year students

A petition asking UEA to reinstate last year’s safety net policy for third year students is picking up speed after the university decided not to make changes to the existing degree classification system for the 21/22 academic year.

As it stands, if students receive a lower grade in their third year, their degree classification will be calculated on a 40/60 basis for second and third year respectively. If students receive a higher grade in their third year, this will form the entirety of their degree classification.

Students are reacting in anger as they feel their degrees are not isolated to their final year of studies, saying the previous two years of “normal education” they have missed due to covid are not being taken into account. The organisers of the petition feel they have been given a false sense of hope, saying: “the University has essentially lied about their intentions to assist us with study and failed to notify us in due course”.

The university previously implemented a safety net policy for students in their final years which aimed to compensate for the reduced experience they received as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students have expressed their outrage in the comments section of the petition website. Josh Davies commented: “Uni life hasn’t really gone back to true normality yet, if a lecturer gets covid we have to do online lectures, not to mention 80% of my stuff this semester was online”. Another student said: “Please, I struggle so much [and this] was a small help for my anxiety, it’s all I had to hold on to”.

Concrete have requested statements from both UEA and the Students’ Union and will be expecting a response after staff return to work on 4th January.