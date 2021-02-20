SU Officer Election Results Announced

The results for the Student Union Elections were announced this evening after a tense wait across the UEA community.

Hamish Williams was reelected as Campaigns and Democracy Officer for the 2021-22 term. Despite a prominent campaign held by Brownwen Brown, Lizzie Payne ressecured the role of Activities and Opportunities Officer, pledging to lead efforts to publish university spending whilst allowing clubs and societies to continue activities into the summer break.

Meanwhile, Ayane Hida has been announced as Postgraduate Officer for a second term, promising “to pressure UEA to effectively support post grads who have been affected by the Coronavirus.” It was also announced on Friday evening that Ivo Garnham would take the position of Undergraduate Education Officer, after a tightly fought contest between 5 other candidates. His victory will concern UEA’s senior management team, after suggesting the possibility of holding a referendum on student confidence in the Vice Chancellor.

Aaron Cambell was announced as Welfare, Community and Diversity Officer. Speaking exclusively to Concrete, he said that “ I am still coming to terms with the fact I actually won. More than anything I am thankful to everyone who voted for me and I’m excited to get to work. What’s next for me would be to continue to voice the underrepresented and work towards restructuring the SU so that it can better serve all students.”