Sustainable growing, sustainable health

This year for sustainability society has been really exciting. We have four allotment plots on campus and have been working hard to prepare them for spring! The allotment has created a community of people who love to be outdoors, no matter their physical ability or gardening knowledge. It has been amazing to see this community grow and to see how welcoming and accepting everyone is!

A lot of university students are so disconnected from where their food comes from, and due to our busy lifestyles will eat whatever is easiest. Increasing food prices have put a strain on many UEA students and hopefully our future harvests will help alleviate this whilst fostering a thriving community spirit.

As a student, it can be hard to spend time outside, especially when you might not have a garden or it’s really tiny. We have found the allotment to be the perfect opportunity to spend quality time outdoors. This always puts me in a good mood for the rest of the day: you can’t underestimate the power of being in nature on your mental health.

We have just started germinating our seeds to prepare for planting in the plots. We are also on track for a big harvest this summer with crops such as: beetroot, cucumber, potatoes, radishes, squash, broad beans, and more. Furthermore, we’re planning to soon have a wormery and cold frame (a small greenhouse for plants that prefer a hotter climate).

If you would like to get involved, we meet on Wednesdays at 1pm every week outside Campus Kitchen in the square. For more information check out @uea_allotment and @ueasustainabilitysoc on Instagram. Anyone is welcome!