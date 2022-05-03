Sustainable growing, sustainable health
Image: Concrete/Samuel Baxter
Home of the Wonderful

Sustainable growing, sustainable health

This year for sustainability society has been really exciting. We have four allotment plots on campus and have been working hard to prepare them for spring! The allotment has created a community of people who love to be outdoors, no matter their physical ability or gardening knowledge. It has been amazing to see this community grow and to see how welcoming and accepting everyone is!

A lot of university students are so disconnected from where their food comes from, and due to our busy lifestyles will eat whatever is easiest. Increasing food prices have put a strain on many UEA students and hopefully our future harvests will help alleviate this whilst fostering a thriving community spirit.  

As a student, it can be hard to spend time outside, especially when you might not have a garden or it’s really tiny. We have found the allotment to be the perfect opportunity to spend quality time outdoors. This always puts me in a good mood for the rest of the day: you can’t underestimate the power of being in nature on your mental health.  

We have just started germinating our seeds to prepare for planting in the plots. We are also on track for a big harvest this summer with crops such as: beetroot, cucumber, potatoes, radishes, squash, broad beans, and more. Furthermore, we’re planning to soon have a wormery and cold frame (a small greenhouse for plants that prefer a hotter climate).  

If you would like to get involved, we meet on Wednesdays at 1pm every week outside Campus Kitchen in the square. For more information check out @uea_allotment and @ueasustainabilitysoc on Instagram. Anyone is welcome! 

Follow Concrete on Twitter to stay up to date

03/05/2022

About Author

Erin Roberts



Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 11

Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 26

You may also like

Photo: Unsplash
Review: Wasp at UEA’s Drama Studio
Image: Concrete/Samuel Baxter
UEA Post Room Moves to The Street
Image: Metin Yilmaz
Welcome to the Concrete Jungle: Senior Sports Writer Metin Yilmaz interviews UEA MMA ahead of charity event

What do you think?

Calendar
May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on L.Hargreaves@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching