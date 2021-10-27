T20 World Cup review: England vs Bangladesh

England cruised to an eight wicket victory over Bangladesh to make it two wins from two games in their World Cup campaign. They never looked troubled by a Bangladesh side who made it to this phase of the competition through the qualifiers.

England lost the toss and were asked to field by Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah. Their bowling started in a similar fashion to the opening game of the tournament as Mooen Ali made two early inroads. This was followed by the big wicket of star player Shakib Al Hasan by Chris Woakes, who finished with a staggering economy rate of just three runs per over.

Bangladesh were rocked at 26-3 before the experienced pair of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah somewhat steadied the ship. When part-timer Liam Livingstone broke that partnership, they were unable to exert much pressure onto the bowlers. This was until the 19th over, bowled by Adil Rashid, in which he conceded 17 runs. Number nine batsman Nasum Ahmed remained unbeaten on 19 off only 9 balls.

The final innings score of 124 was just never going to be enough against the power packed Enaglnd lineup on a seemingly good pitch.

That feeling was quickly proved correct as Jason Roybegan in characteristically aggressive fashion, playing some scintillating shots on the way to a match-winning 61 off 38 balls. An innings which earned him the player of the match award.

There was also a contribution from Dawid Malan (28 off 28), who looks to be the most vulnerable to get dropped after a series of low scores prior to the tournament. He still has a sensational record in t20 internationals and England will hope for a solid tournament from the number one ranked t20 batter in the world.

Bangladesh were outplayed in all departments on the day by a very strong England side. There was poor batting, multiple misfields and some wayward bowling which is sure to disappoint the team. This was their second loss of the tournament and it looks unlikely they’ll be able to progress.

It is not all bad news however, the support they received in Abu Dhabi was impressive and it remains a cricket-mad country. This year has also been monumental for Bangladesh cricket, they have series victories against Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in various formats.

England on the other hand, took a huge step towards the knockouts having remained unbeaten. Their next game is against huge rivals Australia on the 30th October. They will look to build on the momentum of the first two games, however it promises to be a stern test in what remains unfamiliar conditions for this side.

In other t20 World Cup news: Pakistan have also won both their opening games and are now tipped by many as favourites to win the tournament, including by the CricViz model. South Africa put the controversy of batsman Quinton de Kock refusing to take the knee and withdrawing from selection before their second game to one side to beat the West Indies and keep their hopes of qualification alive.