Talking Romance: An Interview with Talia Hibbert

Talia Hibbert is a New York Times bestselling author of sexy, diverse romance novels. I had the pleasure of interviewing her. It’s safe to say that I fangirled, telling her how much I love her writing.

Readers have celebrated Hibbert for her diverse characters, as she celebrates people of all shapes, shades, and sizes. Where romance books of bygone years ignored disability or described romances between petite women with tall, muscled men, Hibbert rejects the standard, showing that everybody and every body is sexy. She explained, “in all stories, diversity is important, because you’re telling someone their story matters. I see romance novels as a blueprint of who deserves to be loved and how they deserve to be loved. If romance isn’t diverse, then all it reinforces is white supremacist and patriarchal ideals.” One of her main characters, Chloe Brown, is a plus-sized Black woman with chronic pain, and Hibbert emphasises that her pain doesn’t mean she is any less worthy, or capable, of passion.

When I asked Hibbert’s feelings towards the hate romance is often victim to, she noted the “toxic core of misogyny” behind the terms such as ‘trashy’. Expanding on her point, she explained, “the things associated with femininity such as emotions and happiness are seen as ‘lesser’. Less worthy, less intellectual.” She followed this up by saying “I think it’s sad that it’s considered normal that feelings and happiness are silly.”

Rather than feeling angered, Hibbert feels sympathetic to the haters, wondering what kind of life they’re leading if they feel superior to happiness. Like many readers, Hibbert feels empowered by romance because it reminds us that “it’s not only okay, but good to want to be happy” in a world where we’re taught success comes from materialistic and financial gain.

Whilst Hibbert’s books are primarily known as romance, they’re celebrated for the topics she includes. The Princess Trap discusses childhood trauma and betrayal, and The Roommate Risk delves into familial loss, and grief. Her books are brilliantly, beautifully layered, and they always strike the perfect balance. When asked about her themes, Hibbert replied, “the way I write is based on character” explaining “when something is integral to a character’s experience, it’s naturally woven through the story because it colours everything they do and feel.” Rather than writing her novels knowing they’ll portray grief or anxiety, she brings the characters to the forefront. I asked her what sparks her inspiration, and she replied, “I could find inspiration from anywhere because I’ve been reading for so long that my brain is hard-wired to see stories everywhere.” Most of all, people are inspiring to her because they appear differently in new situations and by different people.

Hibbert described her upcoming YA novel, Highly Suspicious, Unfairly Cute, as “romance for small people”, ensuring her audience know she’s still a romantic. The new book follows “best friends turned enemies turned rivals turned best friends who kiss” featuring two highly strung teens who spend an enrichment programme together. Anyone who follows Hibbert understands she’s a huge romantic, but she described why romance, including YA, calls out to her so much; “one of the things I love about it, is that because people falling in love happens in every context, it spans over so many subgenres, so there’s so many different corners of romance that I’m excited to explore.”

Although writing mostly contemporary romance, Hibbert is drawn to fantasy and sci-fi romance; “I grew up watching Star Trek and Xena: Warrior Princess and that’s where my brain sits happily.” When asked about her go-to recommendation, Hibbert points to the Psy-Changeling series by Nalini Singh, describing it as “one of the most cinematic, thrilling, creative and fascinating worlds I’ve ever sunk into as a reader.” There’s such a huge array of stories told in this series, and Hibbert states they’re diverse in every way, making them relatable to every reader. I’m personally sold by that pitch. Out of her extensive bibliography, Hibbert points to Work for It, The Roommate Risk, and Act Your Age, Eve Brown as being her favourites, although she jokes that she couldn’t explain why. I confessed that Eve Brown is one of my all-time favourite books, but that Rahul from The Roommate Risk is one of the best, most wholesome romantic heroes. She agreed, laughing, “noble, pining heroes are the best.”

I had so much fun picking her brains, and I, of course, had to grab a zoom selfie.

To stay up to date on her upcoming projects, you can sign up to her newsletter on the Talia Hibbert website.