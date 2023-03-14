Talking to Rachel Collier Wilson, local queer artist and Queer Fest organiser  

Like when I met them a week before, Rachel was very friendly and eager to talk about their upcoming project Queer Fest. Queer Fest is a festival celebrating LGBTQ+ artists from the 4th-26th February 2023.

In your exhibition ‘Out in the Picture’ in last year’s LGBTQ+ history month, you describe bringing queer artists’ into the frame where they can often be isolated from society’ -How do you think that relates to what you’re doing now with Queer Fest?

Well yes, [Similarly we’re]-, creating inclusive spaces for queer people to showcase their work. Often, creative people might feel intimidated or [lack] the courage to showcase their art, so Queer Fest provides us with a space to do just that. [From my experience,] there definitely is a responsive queer community[in Norwich]. So, we’re creating spaces for a queer community that’s already out there. When you [gather] people who are queer and queer allies, that might not showcase their work elsewhere, it creates a leveling platform for them to express themselves.

Do you think ‘Out in the Picture’ directly relates to Queer Fest, or has this idea expanded into a much bigger concept?

This year was just about trying to see what we could do at this point. From the large and positive response, we got from the markets [last year], we were just trying to see what was achievable with little resources and no funding but a thriving passion and interest from the community. It definitely does hold more recognition being held in such a historical month for the queer community. It reminds us of what we’ve been through and how far we have still yet to go. We definitely do have plans for Queer Fest ‘24, hopefully this will include another exhibition with potentially bring in more national and even international artists, and the Maker’s market was such a fantastic buzz, but we would like to hold a couple of [accessible] venues more in the city centre. I think this would be widely appreciated.

I noticed that a lot of your work and exhibits relate towards your queer identity. So, I suppose I wondered how this Queer fest exhibition was different from your previous exhibitions?

Well, I really try and respond to the space of the exhibition, but still showcase the energy of my drawn line. So[my exhibit],showed the fragility of identity, as a queer person you can often feel that an odd comment can create that sense of fragility, like a house of cards. We’ve been quite fortunate to be allowed this space for a month, and working within The Shoe Factory, has allowed us to create something for everybody.[Many]of the contributions are simply the people who have been eager to participate. Most of the ideas were brought to us, the comedy nights, the short films, these were all set up by other people within the community that wanted to contribute. The flea market is one of the best events we got to put into reality, as it encompasses a trans-inclusive market, which isn’t very accessible in lots of every-day life.

In your exhibition ‘There’s something Queer About this Art’ (July 20th- August 1st2021), I read that you said ‘the subject doesn’t necessarily represent queerness, it just happens to be that the artists are LGBTQ+’- I wondered if this distinction was important to you?

I believe that this is such a question for the individual. Personally, I feel like I do a good mix, but some of my work can be more commercial, as there is an added vulnerability to creating artwork based on your own sexuality and experiences. Often when you don’t feel represented or when the world can make you feel misrepresented or invisible, it’s hard to to create intentionally queer art. So, it’s more about being inclusive than thematically consistent. And, to me at least, Pride isn’t about one particular day, and doing what we can to create a queer space is incredibly important. In fact, it’s so important to create this space for queer artists, it doesn’t necessarily matter whether the work might be [categorized] as ‘queer art’ the theme of queerness, of openness lies more in the liberty of allowing this queer space to evolve. See, I’m a big believe in ‘you can’t be it if you can’t see it’ and seeing yourself represented is incredibly important for all of the queer community.

That’s all Rachel, thank you so much for your time.