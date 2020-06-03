UEA have released their plan for teaching in the 2020/21 academic year, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In emails from respective Heads of School to students, it has been announced that lectures will most likely be carried out online due to the risk of high numbers in lecture theatres, with in-person seminars to subsidise this.

A University spokesperson said: “Currently, our plan for next academic year is to start as planned in September and to deliver as much face-to-face, interactive teaching as is safely and practicably possible – such as small group teaching and practical lab classes, for example. We are likely to deliver the content of larger lectures digitally for all in advance of smaller group face-to-face sessions.

“We will also ensure that students who may be unable to return to UEA in September to commence face-to-face teaching can participate as fully as possible remotely and online, until such time as they are able to join us. We are also mindful that some students may not be able to participate face-to-face because of particular circumstances and we will work with these individuals to help them continue their studies.”

Further adjustments made include a reduction in the number of optional modules available, with content being redistributed to other classes.

More information is to follow.