Teaching to be in person for next academic year for LDC students

An email from David Nowell-Smith, the LDC Teaching Director, has announced plans for all teaching to be in person for the 2021/2022 academic year for LDC students here at UEA.

After praising LDC students for their “resilience” during a year of entirely online teaching, and noting the “incredibly difficult circumstances”, Nowell-Smith emphasized: “all teaching will by default be in person on campus”.

While the LDC department’s intention is for all teaching to be in person, he also stated how difficult it is to predict anything with certainty, and many of the online resources they have used throughout the current year for tasks “better suited to online” such as video lectures and collaborative remote tasks may be implemented.

Nowell-Smith also stated plans to help students re-integrate into an in-person learning environment and to have contingency plans ready in case classes need to be moved online.