The Apt Philosophy of Kintsugi

Kintsugi roughly translated from Japanese means “golden repair”. Practically, it’s the fine art of restoring broken pottery with delicate lacquers of gold, silver or platinum. But, the method doesn’t seek to hide the fractures; instead it highlights them. The practise dates back to the 16th Century. It’s incredibly precise with the lacquer derived from the Urushi tree, then dusted with precious metals and intricately brushed onto damaged edges.

16th Century Japanese pottery repair techniques may have little bearing on the state of the arts in Britain today. However, with many artists feeling the pinch as the budget for the arts is deflated by the government, can the theory of Kintsugi provide new ideas to struggling artists? Perhaps it can, proponents may point to Van Gogh’s Bedroom In Arles, a work born out of poverty from a great artist who died penniless. Surely this means that work born out of damage and destitution will be highly acclaimed amongst the critics and public. The trope of the starving artist being able to create their best work is damaging and wide of the mark. Forcing creatives into poverty is not exactly a noble cause in the attempt to make them produce celebrated pieces.

With this being said, Kintsugi may provide a different way of viewing things. Arts Council England’s budget is roughly 30% of what it was in 2010. Innovative ways of looking at producing good art is needed for those who can’t rely on nepotism or deep pockets. The philosophy of embracing imperfection can provide an outlet for a new look at art in Britain today. The clear and obvious answer is to increase the funding for the arts, allowing those with genuine talent the ability to express themselves without fear of falling into hardship. This however, is unlikely to take place with the government currently in charge. Embracing the imperfection in art is one solution, looking at broken or repurposed pieces as a story of their work, instead of as a cheap and lazy alternative to high value artwork. Kintsugi can also be interpreted into the old adage “Waste not, want not.” Which is sage advice for these trying times.