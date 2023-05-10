The Beekeeper of Aleppo: A must-see show 

“Where there are bees, there are flowers, and where there are flowers, there is new life and hope.”

A few months ago, my housemate came out of her room holding The Beekeeper of Aleppo, having just finished the novel. “You’ve got to read this,” she told me, eagerly anticipating seeing the show. When I got the opportunity to watch The Beekeeper of Aleppo at the Theatre Royal, I jumped at the chance, asking my housemate if I could borrow her book. With life getting in the way, I only made it halfway through the novel, but I knew as I pulled up to the theatre on Tuesday night that I’d be reaching for my tissues on more than one occasion, and reader, I was right.

Many in the audience were confused by the narrative: at the beginning, we know Nuri and Afra are in England, so they felt the tension wasn’t as palpable – what is the story about if not their fight to get there? Well, it’s not just the story of someone’s journey from Aleppo to England, it’s also the story of one man’s journey to recognising his trauma and coming to terms with his grief. It’s about displacement, sorrow, movement, emotion, love, and hope. In a way that holds true to the book, the story is not a linear one; we jump back and forth through time, between Nuri and Afra’s journey to England, and their current struggles gaining asylum, proof that the hardships don’t stop once you reach safety. At first, the flashbacks tripped a few people up – they aren’t always obvious but the subtlety is what, to me, made them effective, and once you knew they were happing, you knew how to spot them.

With a very minimal set, presented to the audience as we sit down, the show doesn’t immediately look like much. We see a medley of sets in one; a house, an apiary, a bedroom, the beach, the living room, a bunker, a camp, a boat, and so on. The set is elevated by projections, varying from swarms of bees, fields of flowers, an unruly ocean, and even the destroyed city of Aleppo. The projections are breathtaking throughout, adding even more layers of emotion to the tale, whether to emphasise panic, caution, peace, or grief. With a cast of just nine people, and most of them playing multiple characters, this show is proof of minimalism done right. Only two cast members play one character each; Alfred Clay (Nuri) and Roxy Faridany (Afra), who’re present almost the entire time.

With a small cast and a simple set, you’d be forgiven for thinking there’s no way you’ll be absorbed in the show. But you’d be wrong. The play relies on movement; movement from Aleppo to England, movement through grief, and physical movement. The Beekeeper of Aleppo is not just a play: it is a dance. There is so much physicality in the show; leaping from one piece of set to another as they get into the boat, the sped-up movements of Nuri and Afra as they sit in the car journey through Syria, the reaching out of Afra to find Nuri (both physical and emotional), and so on. It’s wonderfully effective, and incredibly moving. My breath caught on more than one occasion, and my eyes kept filling with tears as the panic, grief, and acceptance were shown on stage. One of my favourite moments in the show happened in the beginning, as Mustafa was showing Nuri the apiary for the first time, explaining the behaviours of bees. We see the people on stage slowly, ominously, move towards Nuri before surrounding him completely, him covering his eyes. It’s a moment which slowly builds panic, before showing utter peace as the swarm of people close him in, and just breath. The scene is later echoed at the end of the play, as Mustafa and Nuri reunite, finally allowing Nuri to let his emotions out.

You might be thinking, well, it just seems too sad for me. But, reader, The Beekeeper of Aleppo is a truly multi-faceted tale. Yes, it is incredibly harrowing and hopeless at times, but it is simultaneously full of hope. It is anxiety-inducing, and sad, but it is also funny and full of love. It is, to put it simply, utterly human.