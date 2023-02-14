The best LGBTQ+ couples on our screens

With Valentine’s Day and LGBTQ+ history month, February marks the perfect time to celebrate young queer love. So where better to start than exploring the most memorable LGBTQ+ couples on our screens?

Based on Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper graphic novels, the heart-warming Netflix series of the same name proudly presents young queer love in its purest form while tackling real queer struggles like casual homophobia. A romance slowly unfolds as schoolboy Charlie falls for classmate Nick Nelson. One moment stands out in the show: Nick embracing his bisexuality as he comes out to his mother, in an emotional heart-to-heart over a cup of tea.

Falling for each other in the fifth season, Willow and Tara on Buffy the Vampire Slayer are considered by many as an iconic and ground-breaking LGBTQ couple for television in the early 2000s. As one of the first examples of bisexual or lesbian representation for audiences at the time, in many ways, the show encouraged young queer women to accept and embrace their sexuality. The show offered a heart-warming glimpse into the world of young queer love, but where Heartstopper succeeded, was in ensuring queer characters could thrive without death or disaster looming.

In Sex Education, Eric and Adam’s relationship has always been divisive. After Eric fell for his school bully, feeding into harmful LGBTQ+ tropes, he embraces his identity as an openly gay Black man. Aspiring to be out and proud, Eric tackles homophobia at school and overcomes issues of cultural acceptance with his Nigerian family. Adam greatly evolves as a character, coming to terms with his own bisexuality. Although their relationship was troubled from the start, it’s important to acknowledge that it helped them carve their way towards queer self-acceptance.

From the moment she moved to town, Rue was mesmerised by Jules. The inseparable pair shared a love so intense, their friendship spiralled into a romance that ended up in turmoil and heartbreak.

While Rue’s drug addiction in Euphoria leaves her depending on Jules to pick up the pieces, Jules withdraws from being accountable, crumbling under the pressure. Like much of the show, their toxic relationship is romanticised and glamourised. But with Jules identifying as a trans queer woman, Euphoria offers a glimpse into love without boundaries, showcasing a queer relationship that enables freedom of sexuality and gender identity, something that does not break them, but brings them closer together.

Set in the Chicago South Side, where families struggle to survive day-to-day against a life of poverty and crime, Shameless follows the lives of the notorious Gallagher family who will do anything they can to get by. In a queer twist on the girl-next-door trope, Ian Gallagher falls for Chicago gangster Mickey Milkovich who comes from a violent criminal family in the neighbourhood. Despite the odds against them, their complicated relationship stands strong through thick and thin. They’re a couple who are willing to fight for all that they have, both emotionally and physically, and throughout eleven seasons, they overcome it all.