The best Norwich art galleries to visit this winter

Norwich has an abundant array of galleries for you to explore this winter. Whether you’re an old master’s enthusiast or more of a modern art lover, there’s something for everyone. Not sure where to start? Below are just a few recommendations to keep you busy on your days off over the next few months.

Of course, we have to start with the Sainsbury Centre. Situated right on campus, there’s no excuse to not visit this world-class centre of art. Officially opened in 1978, the museum was commissioned to house the donated collections of Robert and Lisa Sainsbury. Along with their permanent display, which features the likes of Henry Moore and Amedeo Modigliani, the gallery is currently hosting temporary exhibitions exploring Grayson Perry, Leiko Ikemura and Constructivism in Britain since 1951. All of which are not to be missed.

The newest addition to the Norwich gallery family is Moosey. Having only opened up its doors last month, it’s a great spot for those who perhaps feel they’ve exhausted the local art scene. The gallery regularly changes their exhibition space to feature artwork by emerging talent from across the globe. So, expect some exciting names in the near future! For those who are looking for a slightly different Christmas present idea, they also sell eye-catching, original prints that you can get your hands on.

Another personal favourite is The East Gallery, which is run by Norwich University of the Arts. Hosting internationally renowned artists and curators, the space is a perfect spot to visit if you’re in the city centre. Their newest exhibition, titled ‘Hospital Rooms’, begins on the 16th November and looks at how neutral hospital spaces can be transformed into artistic spaces. It’s certainly an ambitious project that focuses on something more unusual.

If you’re looking for art that comes from further afield, then a hidden gem situated in the heart of the city is The South Asia Collection Museum. The site holds a unique collection covering the arts, crafts and cultures of South Asia and the surrounding area. As it’s free to visit, why not explore the rich material on offer at this museum?

There are so many more that should be mentioned: Outpost Gallery, Norwich Cathedral, Anteros Arts Foundation, Crypt Gallery at Norwich School, The Assembly House, and of course, Norwich Castle and Art Gallery. The Norwich artistic scene is growing and evolving all the time, so now is a perfect time to get involved and see what’s on offer. You never know, you might stumble across something incredible.