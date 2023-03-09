The Cher Show: Three Singing Superstars In One

The Cher Show, currently running at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday 11 March, certainly doesn’t hold back. Directed by Arlene Philips and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse, it is as fast paced and in your face as anything you would expect from the American music icon, and this jukebox musical telling the story of her life certainly doesn’t run out of hits to fill the runtime!

The show opens with an array of strobe lighting, creating an immediate disco vibe for the audience. That very much sets the tone for what’s to come, a production which does have some emotional depth, but is ultimately one big party.

Cher is played by three actresses at three different stages of her life – Millie O’Connell (probably best known for playing Anne Boleyn in Six) plays Babe of the 1950s and 60s, Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr in Six) is the 70s Lady and Debbie Kurup (who’s starred in shows from Chicago to Sister Act) is the 80s and 90s Star. They essentially perform full impersonations in Cher, which in the talking sections can stray slightly into Dead Ringers territory (although you definitely get used to them by the end), but as soon as the first full song, Turn Back Time, starts, it is clear that the three’s already extraordinary voices, combined with the Cher twang, make for some stunning vocal performances. Add in the spectacular costumes by Six’s Gabriella Slade, and you’ve got a winning formula!

It’s probably fair to say the first half of the show is the better of the two. After a brief look at Cher’s childhood, it largely focusses on her relationship with first husband Sonny Bono, played here by Lucas Rush. O’Connell shines in this half with perhaps the most intriguing character work of the show, bringing a brilliant comedic element to her performance as the child (yes, that does work in a comedic way!) and young adult Cher, whilst later in the show her youthful naivety adds an important emotional layer to the production. Steers, meanwhile, who also features most heavily in this half, frequently steals the show with her insanely strong vocal performances, as well as bringing more emotional weight as the relationship between Sonny and Cher breaks down. The story is fast paced, flipping between years and providing only windows into moments of Cher’s life, but the audience is firmly carried through by the dramatic relationship between Sonny and Cher, with the knowledge of the final outcome creating a slight dramatic sense of impending doom from the start.

The second half starts off weaker in terms of the story, with it not picking up quite where you would expect it to, and then losing some coherence without the Sonny and Cher dramatic thread to carry it through. It does, however, pick up again towards the end, with a newfound strength through the theme of Cher rediscovering herself. None of this is any slight on Kurup, who carries a lot of dramatic heft in the role and delivers some brilliant vocal performances, really providing the grounding force of the production throughout, whilst still being supported with skill by O’Connell and Steers.

The finale – a get up and sing-a-long version of Cher’s greatest hits – really sums up the essence of The Cher Show. Yes, the story is important, and despite some weak points it is generally pretty solid, but the real draw is the party atmosphere created by the timeless songs sung by immensely talented singers (with a sprinkle of comedy for good measure!). For a fun night out, The Cher Show can be well-recommended!