The Commonwealth Games 2022: All you need to know.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham will take place from 28 July to 8 August. It will be the third time England has hosted the games, the last two being London 1934 and Manchester 2002. It is the seventh held in the United Kingdom as there have previously been Cardiff 1958, Edinburgh 1970 and 1986, and Glasgow 2014.

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations. There are 54 members of the Commonwealth, but 72 teams can participate. This is because the games allow for several dependent territories that do not compete separately in the Olympic games to compete in the Commonwealth Games under their flag.

In addition, athletes with a disability are included as full members of their national teams, making the Commonwealth Games the first fully inclusive international multi-sport event. The games have occurred every four years since 1930, except for 1943 and 1946. Australia has been the highest achieving team for 13 of the 21 games, seven for England, and one for Canada.

As of 4 July, the games will see 66 associations competing at this year’s event. It will be Barbados’ first time competing since they decided to become a republic on 30 November 2021. Roughly 4,500 athletes will be competing in the games.

Three new sports have been added to this year’s games. This includes Paralympic table tennis, 3×3 basketball/wheelchair basketball, and cricket.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will see 280 events across 20 sports. Five more events and two more sports than the 2018 games hosted on the Gold Coast. It will also be the first time the games will consist of more female events, 136, than male events, 134, with ten mixed events. In addition, an increase in parasport events this year as the number will rise from 36 in 2018 to 39.

Cricket will be at the Commonwealth Games for the first time since the 1998 Kuala Lumpur games, when a men’s tournament took place. This time it will be a women’s tournament played under the t20 format. Hopefully, this will eventually lead to cricket being added to the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Eight nations will take part, England, Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa, Pakistan, Barbados, and Sri Lanka. The Commonwealth Games will be an excellent opportunity to showcase and grow the women’s game to even greater heights.

3×3 basketball and wheelchair basketball will be played at the Commonwealth Games for the first time. Overall, 12 nations will participate in the event across its categories, Australia, British Virgin Islands, Canada, England, Kenya, Malaysia, New Zealand, Northern Island, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Trinidad and Tobago.

3×3 basketball is a shortened form played on only half a court and one hoop for both teams to attack. Teams will consist of three players with one substitute. Scoring inside the arc-shaped zone earns one point, while outside the arc will earn two points. The winner is the first team to 21 points or whoever leads after ten minutes if 21 is not met.

It promises to be an exciting games.