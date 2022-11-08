The Damage of Buy Now, Pay Later

Since the beginning of the pandemic, buy now pay later (BNPL) sites have been an increasingly popular payment option at thousands of shops. Scattered everywhere are the little logos of companies like Klarna and Clearpay, offering customers the chance to ‘spread the cost’ of their goods in just a ‘few easy instalments’ of x amount. Retailers like H&M have even introduced the method in stores and, with options like the Klarna Card or PayPal Credit, you can use BNPL anywhere.

For those times when you’ve had an unexpected invite to a party or can’t quite afford a new release until your next payday, BNPL sites can be a useful way of borrowing money on a short-term basis. However, it is very easy for your spending to become quickly out of hand – you place one too many orders at 2am, and suddenly next month you’ve got an instalment bill of £100 (+ the next few months after). If you make a late payment, fees can build and lasting damage to your credit file will occur.

BNPL options have been proven to encourage people to spend more, and in turn take on more debt than they can manage, with recent research from Credit Karma seeing “41% of borrowers” missing a payment [source: The Guardian]. Increased spending, easier approval (than traditional credit products) and Gen Z’s fast fashion obsession raises the question of whether BNPL sites are causing bad spending habits for young people. They’ve made it easy, simple and aesthetic to borrow money, playing on the demands of trends and the dwindling patience. Not only are people going to get comfortable with having a constant cycle of paying monthly instalments, but it is encouraging a generation of poor budgeting and money management.

Before you next check out a basket full of items using BNPL, perhaps consider whether it would be better to save up and enjoy the delayed satisfaction of knowing you are debt free and that your purchase wasn’t brought on a whim. If you still can’t wait, make sure you keep tabs on your limits and allow yourself enough leeway with the ever-increasing cost of living.