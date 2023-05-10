The Death of Flash and Browser Games – Rebuilding Safe Spaces for Young Girl Gamers

If you had a childhood anything like mine, you spent a worrying amount of hours in front of a computer screen, scrolling through hundreds of flash games and virtual worlds. As an introvert, young Ore filled her needs for social interaction by talking with strangers on a wide range of sites, from Club Penguin to Disney’s Pixie Hollows. I’ve always been into traditionally feminine things, and the online gaming space offered a place for me to express femininity in comfort, through a plethora of makeover and dress-up games. The console gaming market has always been focused on young boys but as my brother spent hours on his Xbox, I would find the same entertainment on my mum’s barely functional laptop.

For the past two years, all major web browsers have stopped supporting Adobe Flash Player, the tool that made many of these games possible. It was a painful loss, as if someone had collected all my favourite childhood toys in a room and burned them down. The death of Flash and the subsequent decline of browser games marked the end of the virtual world and flash game era, as now game studios opt to make mobile games for kids instead.

Young girls do not have a lot of spaces in the gaming world where they can safely play online multiplayer games, a fact any girl who has tried is well aware of. There are not a lot of good quality games that are aimed at girls and those who enjoy feminine content. The gaming industry makes games mostly catered towards boys and young men, and browser games were an anomaly. There were a large variety of games that centred femininity and feminine interests for young girls to explore.

The newer studios that specialise in mobile games, focus far more on quantity rather than quality. Say what you want about the often glitchy worlds we used to explore as children, they are miles away from the restrictive, repetitive format of kids’ games that are now the industry standard. Apps that masquerade themselves as ‘free’ hide in-app purchases and gameplay that is void of any creativity or imagination. Growing up playing games like this, with very limited customisation, denies young girls the experience I had. The experience and opportunity to interact safely with other people my age whilst also exploring my creative side and leaning into my femininity.

I believe that there needs to be more women in the gaming industry, working behind the scenes to make games that are targeted at young girls, allowing a comfortable environment. We are already seeing shifts in that regard, game studios like Silicone Sisters are run by women, for women. Their critically acclaimed game, ‘School 26’, is aimed at teenage and tween girls, with emphasis on character interaction and customisation. By consulting young girls, they can make games that will centre their interests. This solution will hopefully ensure that girls have the opportunity to experience games made with their interests in mind.