The Future of Fashion

Are you dreaming about wearing designer but can’t afford the huge price tag? Do not fear, there is a solution to your problem: designer clothes rental sites.

A concept that has been rapidly growing and expanding across the UK, designer rental sites offer a unique service to shoppers who wish to wear Gucci, Reiss & Mulberry but are restricted to high-street prices.

As students, designer is not typically achievable. But on those special occasions such as Christmas, your birthday or graduation, we all long for that special piece!

That is precisely the type of situation that these sites have been created for. By Rotation is one of the UK’s biggest rental sites, specialising in designer clothes. They offer 45,000 listings on the app with filters such as colour, size, and brand, to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. From the perfect LBD, or a sparkly New Year’s Eve suit, you won’t be short on options.

The hiring process is so simple and can be completed in under 2 minutes. All you have to do is find the item(s) you wish to rent and select the dates you need the item. Whether a holiday for two weeks, or the Christmas period for three days, the app accommodates all your requirements. It also favours lender-to-renter communication so you can actively engage with the owner of the item to arrange delivery options, leave feedback, and even purchase if you truly fall in love! Prices typically range from £20-£100 per day – depending on how expensive the item is and the length of time you have it for.

If you worry about the hygiene of renting, don’t be. By Rotation, and most other clothes rental sites include a cleaning fee, and damage and loss schemes, so all is taken care of.

But it’s not just you that benefits (with a fabulous new outfit), you’re also helping the environment stay looking its best. The app has been awarded an Eco-Age brandmark for its revolutionary outlook on fashion, as it aims to reduce the current £140 million worth of textile waste that enters landfill every year. Just think how much of that could have been re-used, and re-loved! Their packaging is also compostable and breaks down in just 90 days! If this sounds like the ideal shopping experience, check out their student ambassador programme, as you could get paid to inspire!

Some other brilliant recommendations: A Virtual Vintage Rental, HUUR (a site for all mid-brand desires), Cocoon (for the perfect Instagram handbag), and finally Endless Wardrobes (a unique service that rents from well-known brands making each item accessible to all as it comes in a range of sizes)!