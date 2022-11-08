The Graveyard Shift

A Monologue

Good evening and welcome to another episode of River Falls Nightly. As always, I’m your host, Gavin Finch.

I’m going to be honest folks. I’m starting the show off on the back foot. The intern who usually gets me coffee right before a show has disappeared. So if you’re listening Terrance, remember it’s your fault if I fall asleep right on this mic.

Well… I’ve been handed a piece of paper by my producer reminding me that Terrance’s mother is a generous donor to the station and that he is actually a really ‘stellar’ intern. Yeah, that’s right. What a wonderful kid. He’ll go far.

Ahem. Now, whatever that was is out of the way, it’s time to start the news. Reports are coming in that a road blockage on the main highway out of town has piled traffic up all the way up to the old courthouse. Our correspondent, Alice Danway is on the scene right now.

What are you seeing Alice?

Hello?

Nothing? Ok. My producer is handing me another piece of paper. It says that we can’t reach Alice and we should move on to the next story.

Wonderful. In other news, there has been an increased number of wild animal attacks in the last few days. A total of six individuals have been found killed in the woods surrounding the town since Monday morning. Although such a high death rate is very unusual in this part of the country, Sheriff Hunter has assured us that it is nothing to worry about and their investigation is well underway.

The official advice is to stay indoors whenever possible and report dangerous animal sightings to the Sheriff’s office.

I feel like those pieces of advice contradict each other. But the Sheriff knows best!

And now, a word from our sponsors.

Ahem. And now, a word from our sponsors!

Guys. Come on. We’re still live, you have to press the button to go out to ads.

No? Nothing?

Ok then. I guess I’ll have to go do it myself. Everyone is so unprofessional today.

***

So, um, I don’t want to alarm anyone but the producing staff are all dead. I, I just went to yell at them for their obvious incompetence when I found them all disembowelled on the production booth floor.

Don’t worry about me though. I’ve barricaded myself in the recording studio and have armed myself with a small stool.

Everything is going to be ok.

Wait…

Did you… did you hear that? It sounded like growling. No, no, no I’m sure I’m just imagining things.

Nope, that was definitely growling. But I’ve never heard anything quite like that before…

Please. If anyone can hear me, send help. Anyone, police, firemen, park rangers, anyone! It’s just outside the door.

It’s… it’s scratching at the door.

I’m going to hide under the desk and hope that if it breaks through it can’t see me.

I think… I think it just broke through.

Don’t move. Come on, Gavin. Don’t move.

What are you? No! Stay away! Stay away!

***

This is an automated message. There seems to be a problem with our transmission. Please be patient, we are doing everything we can.