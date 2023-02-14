The Hidden world of Strip Clubs in VR Chat

VRChat is a free game where players create their own spaces to go to and communicate with others. It is best used with a VR headset where avatars are capable of lip syncing, blinking and more with eye tracking, but it can also be played in ‘desktop mode’ with just a PC. With the ability to fully customise your character, it allows people to represent themselves in ways that they perhaps would not be able to in real life. This can be affirming for people who are questioning their gender, sexuality and it allows expression for those who simply want to change their style. It was also extremely popular in the Covid-19 Pandemic lockdowns, where friends met to simulate hanging out. My partner and his friends did this by creating a fake version of their local nightclub, with one friend being the DJ and the others having been assigned roles so they could go on a night out while we were all in lockdown. It is a great tool and can be used in many different ways.

Club DD is a space in VR chat where performers from around the world, including the US, England and Iceland, congregate and put on showcases to express themselves, but you would not know it. Not unless you knew someone in the community who then invited you to discord. And once you have made your way to the server, the underground world opens up to you. Some clubs are mainly for talent and dance and others are NSFW, where performers imitate sexual acts creating a unique distinction from IRL (in real life) clubs where touching is forbidden. There are various dance styles such as hip hop, pole and exotic, outsiders tend to call these spaces strip clubs but within the community they are simply called dance clubs.

ShuuCheri is the owner of Club DD. In the real world, she works as a VR Games Designer and virtually, she performs within VR Chat. I spoke to her recently and we discussed why people enjoy performing in VR chat within these communities. She emphasised the overall joy in performing that people experience. This can be in part due to the factor of anonymity “A lot of people find joy and relief of their stress and burdens when they’re performing but the anxiety and fear of being seen on stage or having performances become tangled with their personal or professional life is rough for them. But being able to have an anonymous performance persona as whatever character they want is empowering to us all’. The ability to perform in an NSFW way can be liberating too, with the ability to not have their IRL person attached to their avatar allowing expression and opportunities that are not there in the real world.

Sex work is still taboo in the world we live in now, even with the expanded awareness and acceptance of platforms such as Only Fans it is still a difficult transition from the world of sex work into the ‘professional world’, and even harder to maintain both. Sexual expression is a similar issue, where we are constantly told to be conscious of what we post to social media so that we do not give off ‘the wrong impression’ and wound our future prospects, or jeopardise what we have now. Safe spaces like VRChat which provide anonymity are incredible in this aspect, the way they provide the ability to try something new, express your sexuality or as ShuuCheri said ‘get spicy’ in a safe environment is a pioneering way that the internet and the gaming industry is allowing for self expression. I know many people who say that if they could do it without revealing their identity, they would join OnlyFans to make content for money. VRChat solves that problem, although it is currently an underground community.

When the VR headsets were first made, I doubt that publishers were looking for them to be used in this way, or the other NSFW usages such as dating and sex simulators, VR porn experiences, and more. But that is the exciting thing about technology, once it is produced it is malleable to be utilised in the ways that users see fit, often in ways that the producers themselves did not think of. The world of VR porn, strip clubs, sex work and more will expand as the years go on and technology gets more advanced, allowing more people to express themselves in a non-hazardous environment and without detriment to their personal and professional lives. These VR experiences keep more than just your identity safe as well, with the inability to be touched physically in real life nonconsensually, although the concept of consent in VR chat is something that needs to be explored more, and the ability to simply log off when you are uncomfortable.

Overall VRChat Dance Clubs like ClubDD are a space of expression and fun, and a great example of what can be done with the internet and advancing technology, I really look forward to seeing how the world of online interactions will change in the coming years and especially for more places for people to express who they are.