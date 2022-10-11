The Hundred vs Traditionalists: Is cricket’s shortest format its doom?

The Hundred finished its second year in August, with the Oval Invincibles retaining the title for the women’s game and the Trent Rockets claiming the title for the men’s. However, the critics of The Hundred have not gone away. The seemingly endless stream of condemnation and criticism The Hundred for “ruining cricket” has become tedious.

The Hundred is not perfect by any means, but it is not going away no matter how often people bash it online or to their friends at the pub. Thanks to a television deal finalised before the ECB’s new chair, Richard Thompson, was elected means that the format is staying till at least 2028.

One major positive which has emerged from The Hundred has been its critical role in developing the women’s game. England’s newest star, 18-year-old Alice Capsey, claimed The Hundred has been crucial for women’s cricket, making it more exciting and attracting many more people. As a result, this year’s Hundred broke more records, setting a new global record for total attendance at a women’s cricket competition, with record crowds at every venue. It broke the domestic attendance record twice.

A bonus of The Hundred is that it is shown on the BBC and Sky. Because it is displayed on terrestrial TV, families who cannot afford paid subscriptions for companies like Sky can still watch cricket. This has been a major problem for cricket in the UK since the rights were sold to Sky in 2006. To put this into context, the final test of the 2005 ashes, shown on Channel 4, had a peak audience of 7.4 million. This was the start of cricket’s new boom in the UK, but the Sky deal placed cricket behind a paywall. So, in 2009, the comparable figure in the last ashes test, shown on Sky, saw by only 1.92 million viewers, an almost 75% decrease. Test Cricket remains behind a paywall, so The Hundred makes the sport more accessible to everyone.

The Hundred has and will remain to be played in August. August is the prime slot for cricket. The weather is better, and the children are on school holidays. Thus, it is vital to the ECB that they attract enough people to go and watch cricket in Summer. However, because The Hundred gains so much attention, especially in marketing, other formats like the T20 Blast and the Royal London One Day Cup (RLC) get pushed aside. It does, therefore, make it feel like there are too many white-ball formats currently in English cricket, and perhaps the ECB will have to remove one.

The arguments about whether The Hundred is ruining County Cricket or causing the downfall of Test Match cricket will go on forever. However, it does not mean that formats cannot be altered to allow all aspects of the game to be enjoyed. People have been opposing a change to cricket for too long because they feel it might spell the end for their favourite game, but everything needs modifying to improve. The love for Test Match cricket is far too great in this country and worldwide for it to be scrapped. It is time to enjoy what we have instead of constantly fearing something that will likely never happen.