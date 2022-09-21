The Hustle Culture Hoax 

Some of us love to work. The feeling of being of use, being productive, and being a contributor is an addictive one. However, when we begin revolving our lives around working excessively, we are faced with a whole new beast. Prioritising work to the point of sabotaging health, well-being, and social life all for the sake of success sounds every bit as exhausting and unhealthy as it is. If that’s the case, then why do so many continue to do it?

This “rise and grind” mentality, or “entrepreneurial” mindset is most recently referred to as “hustle culture”. This isn’t a new phenomenon, but from viral videos of Kim Kardashian telling us to “get off our asses and work”, to Gary Vaynerchuk’s quotes on Twitter bios, you might have noticed that it’s only been increasing since the pandemic began.

The other day, I watched a TikTok of a university student going about her usual routine. As an entrepreneur she’d work on her business from early morning to mid-afternoon, do hours of assignments and schoolwork, before heading off to her full-time job in the late evening, fuelled by a one-hour break and five energy drinks. As impressive as it was seeing a fellow full-time student work so hard to be able to provide for themselves, there’s no denying the very real concern and profound anxiety that comes after realising this overworked lifestyle is increasingly becoming the expectation for those in my age bracket.

In 2020-21, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety, reported a large increase in the number of people suffering from work-related illness from pre-coronavirus levels. It should come as no surprise that most of these cases (0.8 million) were classified as suffering from work-related stress, depression, or anxiety. Unsafe working conditions, low wages, large workloads, and lack of support are all driving factors behind these statistics, and it would be remiss to not acknowledge the largely political and economic influences responsible for the state of our current workforce. Hustle culture on many fronts fails to acknowledge that for many of us, our lack of financial gains have little to do with our work ethic, and more to do with our society rapidly becoming one in which workers are exploited for maximum profit and minimum compensation. Additional barriers such as ableism, racial, sexual and gender discrimination mean even the hardest of workers, who take up multiple jobs at once, fail to ascend to the image of financial success hustle culture promises. Saying “you’re just not working hard enough”, is largely dismissive and removed from the reality that your position in life can be influenced by factors outside of your control.

So where is this increased obsession with hustle culture coming from? Personally speaking, my own experiences stemmed from a fear of failure. This fear can take on many different forms. Perhaps it’s a result of perfectionism demanded by your own self, peers, or society, or maybe it’s the fear of not being able to afford the things you want or need in life. The idea of being recognised and compensated for putting in the work is an ideal solution to those fears, one that toxic productivity and hustle culture promises, but unfortunately, fails to provide.