The importance of women in film

When asked, people tend to struggle to name female writers, directors, cinematographers etc. Well, I am here to name a few.

Firstly, Lorene Scafaria, directed the 2019 hit Hustlers. A crime thriller and yes, the film is about strippers, but it is also about women doing the best that they can in a broken system. The movie is also funny, empowering, sexy, emotional, with most of those superlatives coming from the performance of Jennifer Lopez.

Another 2019 hit, Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig. The movie shows the work of someone who loved the novel. Gerwig’s brilliant storytelling slipping between time and place, sister and sister. This is aided by the editing of Nick Houy, who cuts between scenes through brilliant transitions.

Clueless, the 90s classic written and directed by Amy Heckerling. The catchphrase-drenched comedy managed to deliver a coming-of-age film, a teen ensemble comedy, and romcom. This classic movie still remains a piece of pop culture iconography. Before this movie, Heckerling had directed films primarily in the comedy genre with either male protagonists or male-dominated comedic sensibilities. Clueless marks a shift in her career, the movie is a shift in creative focus which comes to define Heckerling’s ability to blend her comedic voice with the ways in which women’s lives are depicted onscreen.

Creed, 2015, a well-known sequel and spin-off to the Rocky film series as well as amazingly directed by Ryan Coogler, the film’s cinematographer Maryse Alberti, a multi-award-winning French cinematographer, needs to be recognised, for example, the boxing sequence that was shot in just one take.

I believe that giving women the opportunity to direct, shoot or edit movies is changing slowly. More women are coming to the spotlight and I’m hoping that this will continue.