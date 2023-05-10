The Last of Us: Apocalypse narratives and ecological futures

A series adapted from a PlayStation game, The Last of Us offers an intriguing twist on the genre of zombie and apocalypse fiction. Namely, for being inspired by ecology and the process of parasitic symbiosis performed by the cordyceps zombie-ant fungus which acts as a parasite on certain species of ants, controlling their movements to facilitate its growth and reproduction, leading the ant to mirror zombie-like behaviour.

In the series, this relationship manifests between a parasitic cordyceps and the host of human bodies, a very successful parasitism that leads to the breakdown of a society that we will be familiar with. Given the reality of looming climate collapse, apocalyptic narratives such as these express an anxiety about ‘the end of the world’. Yet what is interesting about The Last of Us is that it’s not entirely clear when the world ends or whether it does at all. More importantly, however, it urges us to question whose world it is that is at risk of ending and whose worlds are potentially able to begin.

The protagonist Joel loses his daughter at the start of the series. In some sense, this very loss sparks the end of the world for Joel, with his horizon of meaning becoming entirely distorted. However, this horizon soon begins to clear once Joel is tasked with taking Ellie, an orphan who is immune from the virus, to a resistance group who are ostensibly developing a vaccine. On their journey they pass through communes living on the ruins of a broken civilization. Some, amusingly, remain oblivious to their tacit commitments to communism, whilst their societies run off hydropower. In spite of this total collapse, alternative ways of coexisting are just about able to flicker in a world that appears devoid of light.

In the episode Long Long Time, Bill and Frank, in spite of the ‘end of the world’, are able to foster an intimate bond that they might not have done in the context of their lives prior to the outbreak. This tale of queer love in the face of collapse offers an opening onto a differential path. In this collapse situation, new worlds begin to appear out of the ashes of capitalism and ecological destruction. Away from the homogeneous world of business as usual, Bill and Frank are given the gift of time to cultivate a deep and meaningful relationship.

Sceptical of the path that has been laid out for them, Joel refuses to give Ellie up to the scientists developing their vaccine. Whilst seemingly absurd and potentially selfish, Joel’s scepticism evokes an anxiety about reinstating ‘the world’ that was responsible for the collapse in the first place. In the context of our climate crisis, this apocalypse narrative provokes a salient question: Who is the parasite? Because whilst in an obvious sense, it is the fungus itself, there is also a deeper sense that it was a certain kind of civilisation all along, a parasite that ended up destroying its host and in turn, itself. Perhaps this proffers the rather contentious idea that the end of the world might not be such a bad thing if different worlds are able to begin.