The lingering scent of floral perfume
And sultry spiced apple diffusers
Telling of the autumn breeze
Angelic chorus rustles in the bronzed leaves.
the blankets out
feeling the grooves of stitches
and the mellow wool needing my skin
whispers from the floorboards under my feet.
the made bed,
the uncluttered floor,
brings me peace
– Seasonal happiness
————————————————————————
the funk of rotting pizza on plates
and week old cups of tea
telling of dull, drizzly autumn
rain relentlessly bashing on windows,
the wind howling through the night
the echoes of screaming from the decaying leaves
clothes, sheets, socks, and pants
smothering the floorboards.
the unmade bed,
the drenched tissues,
could never give me peace
– Seasonal depression
