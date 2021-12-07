The Lingering Scent
Image: Unsplash
Creative Writing

The Lingering Scent

The lingering scent of floral perfume

And sultry spiced apple diffusers

Telling of the autumn breeze

Angelic chorus rustles in the bronzed leaves.

the blankets out

feeling the grooves of stitches

and the mellow wool needing my skin

whispers from the floorboards under my feet.

the made bed,

the uncluttered floor,

brings me peace

– Seasonal happiness

————————————————————————

the funk of rotting pizza on plates

and week old cups of tea

telling of dull, drizzly autumn

rain relentlessly bashing on windows,

the wind howling through the night

the echoes of screaming from the decaying leaves

clothes, sheets, socks, and pants

smothering the floorboards.

the unmade bed,

the drenched tissues,

could never give me peace

– Seasonal depression

Follow Concrete on Instagram to stay up to date

07/12/2021

About Author

Libby Gardiner



Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 11

Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 26

You may also like

Image: Unsplash
UEA Medical Centre urge students to continue regular Covid testing
Image: Unsplash
Pretending
Image: Unsplash
Remembering

What do you think?

Calendar
December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on Concrete.Editor@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching