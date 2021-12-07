The lingering scent of floral perfume

And sultry spiced apple diffusers

Telling of the autumn breeze

Angelic chorus rustles in the bronzed leaves.

the blankets out

feeling the grooves of stitches

and the mellow wool needing my skin

whispers from the floorboards under my feet.

the made bed,

the uncluttered floor,

brings me peace

– Seasonal happiness

————————————————————————

the funk of rotting pizza on plates

and week old cups of tea

telling of dull, drizzly autumn

rain relentlessly bashing on windows,

the wind howling through the night

the echoes of screaming from the decaying leaves

clothes, sheets, socks, and pants

smothering the floorboards.

the unmade bed,

the drenched tissues,

could never give me peace

– Seasonal depression