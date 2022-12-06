The Livewire Festive Single Turns to Nativity

It’s coming up Christmas, which means it’s time for Livewire’s yearly charity festive single. And this year, Concrete members are channelling our inner Mariah Careys and joining in.

It’s been a Livewire tradition for over ten years (although it’s only available on their YouTube channel from 2015). When I spoke to the Deputy Station Manager, Izzy Millen, she told me, “theChristmas single is a livewire tradition and every year we’ve raised money for charity whilst having outrageous fun doing it. It’s a great way for our members to bond and for us to show off our (lack of, in most cases) musical talents.”

In 2013, the Livewire crew did a contest. Team Jingle Bell Rock, featuring some Mean Girlsmoves, versus slightly more emotive, Team Stay Another Day. In 2018, Livewire collaborated with UEA Jazz collective in order to make a wonderful Christmas cracker. Last year, the members busted out their best boyband moves, singing along to a mashup of NSYNC, Britney Spears and East 17. With their best sultry singing, and the saturated filters adding to the vibes, the 2021 Christmas single certainly was an experience. With love to all involved, they were entertaining, but they won’t be winning Britain’s Got Talent anytime soon.

The videos are a chaotic conglomeration of vibes. We have the stereotypical clips of singing into the microphone and holding the headphones, occasionally throwing up peace signs or pulling a goofy facial expression, there’s always some terribly uncoordinated dancing thrown into the mix, and some ‘behind the scenes’ moments. To add to the festive spirit, singers show up in Christmas sweaters, Santa hats and reindeer antlers – must haves for any winter music video.

After watching from the side lines for many years, Concrete are finally getting involved. We’ve spent plenty of time in the media office singing along to Livewire’s shows for them to know that we cannot carry a tune at all. EiC Libby and I, especially, have boogied away to all things Taylor Swift, acting as a live audience for whoever’s producing at the time, and I know we’re both incredibly excited to bring this energy to the music video. When asked about her favourite part of the whole experience, Izzy replied, “getting together to record and make the video is always ridiculous fun. We all get to cheer on our friends and have fun just relaxing and being silly all for a great cause.” I don’t know about you, but as someone who loves to sing in the kitchen with her housemates, or serenade the section editors with musicals, this sounds like a brilliant time.

Concrete have definitely chosen the best year to join in, as the single for 2022 is everybody’s favourite Christmas musical; Nativity! At least, nearly everyone’s favourite… I’ve listened to the mock-up pre-tortured singing, and I can’t wait to do my best rendition of the movie’s soundtrack. I mean, who didn’t love to rap along with Oli to She’s The Brightest Star? And let’s be real, we all longed for a teacher like Mr. Poppy. Finally, our dreams have come true. We get to Sparkle and Shine for an excellent cause.

So, where can you find the masterpiece? And where does the charity element come into it? When the video is finished, it’ll be uploaded across the Livewire social media platforms, filling the sites with our angelic voices. Livewire will be running a JustGiving page alongside it, where you can donate to this year’s Station Manager, Lauren Aarons’, chosen charity – ‘African Caribbean Leukemia Trust’. This is a Blood disorder charity dedicated to raising awareness of the severe shortage of donors on UK Stem Cell, Blood and Organ donor registers. The Committee chosen charity ‘One in Four’ is a charity which specialises in supporting survivors of various forms of violence. All money raised will be shared equally between the chosen charities.

Keep an eye out for this Festive chaos, and please donate if and where you can.