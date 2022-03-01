The Lonely Road To New Friendships

“I just got out of a four year relationship. I was very committed to my partner, he was my best friend, but he kept cheating and catching feelings for other girls until I was no longer the girl he chose to be with anymore. It broke me the first couple of times this happened, and I’m still hurt, but I feel ready to move on. But now the one person I depended on has left me, I don’t have anyone. I’ve always struggled to make friends, I try really hard to, but it feels like it doesn’t get me anywhere. I’m really angry, and I’ve never felt so lonely. How do I make long lasting friendships?”

Lily, 21

Hello Lily! Thanks for writing in.

Making friends as an adult is really hard. It’s something that can feel like a near-impossible challenge, especially if you don’t have the social allowances of Uni, a social job, or a big network of friends to meet people through. I think it’s what makes the transition from student to adult so difficult– it’s the first life stage we’re faced with that doesn’t involve us being introduced to new people all the time. For many of us, that’s when we realise how much we enjoy the excitement of making new friends.

Part of what is so intimidating about befriending new people is the possibility of rejection. With old and established friends, there’s at least some expectation that they’re not just going to turn around and decide they don’t like you anymore. But with someone unfamiliar, there’s a much bigger perceived risk of them rebutting your attempts to form a deep relationship.

However, rejection is healthy. Not only does it keep us humble and grounded, but it makes us try harder. If you got everything you wanted all the time, you would be bored constantly. The possibility of rejection, failure, or emotional pain keeps us on our toes. While it’s a fact of life that’s easy to get frustrated at, we do need these painful and negative experiences and feelings in order to understand how lucky we are when things go well.

The difficult thing about making friends is that it’s a bit of a paradox. You need to both seek out new people/chances to bond and let things come to you/avoid wanting it too badly. A good rule is to just start saying ‘yes’ to opportunities and offers. It’ll push you out of your comfort zone and most likely drive you to something totally new!

Another thing that might be productive is to try and focus your energy onto yourself rather than others. People are attracted to confident and peaceful people, and you can make yourself more of both of those things by really getting in touch with yourself and doing some work to cultivate your self-love.

I’ve been watching Lost recently (I know, I’m a little late to the bandwagon) and one metaphor really stuck out to me. I have no idea if it’s entomologically correct, so apologies to any lepidopterists in advance. Anyway, the sentiment goes like this: As a part of their life cycle, baby moths go into cocoons (similar to butterflies going into chrysalises) to transition to their adult form. However, they have to work very hard to get out of their silk cocoon when the time comes to stretch their new wings. It seems like an impossible task to fight their way out to the open, but once they do, they’re so strengthened by their struggle that they’ll be able to survive on their own. If any help were to come and split the cocoon open for them, they’d be too weak for the world and wouldn’t stand a fighting chance.

Your struggles, as painful as they might be when you’re inside the cocoon, just wanting to get out, are what prepare you for the next part.

Also, for what it’s worth, your ex sounds like a complete loser. Onto better things!