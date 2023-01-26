The Mousetrap: Christie’s Greatest… Comedy?

In British public consciousness, the name Agatha Christie suggests cosy crime and genius whodunnits. Whilst her long-running play, The Mousetrap (currently playing at Norwich Theatre Royal as part of its 70th anniversary tour) does deliver these in spades, it is most striking for its mix of comedy tempered by a real dark undercurrent which makes it as thrilling a watch today as it surely was 70 years ago.

The show opens with Mollie Ralston, played by Joelle Dyson, alone on stage. Dyson plays the role with a fabulous plummy accent which just about stays away from parody, although it is certainly knowing of what its audience expects from a Christie and sets the atmosphere perfectly. She also does a marvellous job at providing the emotional heart of the show. We learn that Mollie and her husband Giles (Laurence Pears) are opening their home, Monkswell Manor, up as a guest house, something they are not well prepared for.

A good proportion of the first act is dedicated to the introduction of the guests. First is Christopher Wren, the architect (not that one!). Early on he knowingly refers to an “irritating Tiny Tim” and this is certainly how Elliot Clay plays him, delivering the desired effect of coming across slightly mad but also someone you can feel sorry for at appropriate moments. Next is Mrs Boyle, played by Only Fools and Horses star Gwyneth Strong who can be fairly summed up as a 1950s Karen you love to hate!

Major Metcalf (Grange Hill’s Todd Carty) is played with a cartoonish military persona, as if he’s just stepped out of Cluedo, whilst Miss Casewell (Essie Barrow) is mysterious and evasive. The most crowd-pleasing performance is certainly Kieran Brown as Mr Paravicini who arrives at Monkswell unexpectedly after his car breaks down. He is laugh out loud funny at multiple moments throughout the production, whilst undercutting every humorous point with a dark, disconcerting streak which keeps you slightly on edge throughout, the right place to be when watching this play!

The ensemble is completed by Detective Sergeant Trotter, played with a sense of high drama by Joesph Reed, who arrives at Monkswell following a murder in London on the suspicion that more deaths may happen at the manor. Anyone who watched the recent Christie documentary with Lucy Worsley on the BBC will know that Christie took inspiration for the story from the real-life abuse of two brothers in foster care in the 1940s, and this knowledge only makes the dark themes running underneath the comedy all the more potent.

The play progresses with Trotter investigating the group, trying to figure out who may be murdered next and then, once one of the characters has been killed off, who the murderer may be. There’s little more that can be written about the plot, after all at the end of the performance you are asked to “keep the secret of whodunnit locked in your heart.” However, it is fair to say that all of the characters come under suspicion as the plot unfolds, and although it is possible to see the direction that the play may be heading, there are enough red herrings to make the outcome uncertain and enough surprises, both light and dark, at the end to make it satisfying.

The Mousetrap may be a period drama today, but it was not written as one and it is all the better for it. It means that although there are the tropes of the manor, the posh accents and the Major, there is also a contemporary grit driving the story, which is bolstered by the multi-layered performances the cast bring to this production. Wrapped up in a hefty bulk of comedy bubble wrap, the audience flies through the two hours and leaves satisfied, not only with a solved mystery, but also having had a good laugh. The Mousetrap has clearly stood the test of time and should continue to puzzle and delight audiences for years to come.